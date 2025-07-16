Veleno, Blais, Belzile and Bolduc as additions: It can’t be said that the Habs hate the Québécois

Then… how do you like Kent Hughes’ summer so far?

The Canadiens’ GM made another move this morning, signing forward Joe Veleno.

We’re not talking about Christian Dvorak… but we are talking about a guy who adds depth to the center position. Especially since Veleno shoots from the left, something the Canadiens have been looking for since the start of the summer.

The Canadiens are still trying to add talent → https://t.co/heGeYPbVYR – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 16, 2025

But we’re also talking about a player from Quebec.

And at that level… Veleno joins a rather significant list of Québécois who have signed a contract in Montreal or been acquired by the Canadiens in recent weeks.

Alex Belzile, Joe Veleno and Samuel Blais all signed deals with the club… and Hughes also picked up Zachary Bolduc in St. Louis in return for Logan Mailloux.

Still, it’s interesting.

Clearly, the guys will be able to speak French in the dressing room next year.

Active Habs players from Quebec include…

Joe Veleno

Zachary Bolduc

Samuel Blais

Mike Matheson

Alexandre Carrier

Samuel Montembeault

And that’s not counting players like Joshua Roy and Alex Belzile, who should technically start next season with the Rocket…

Having said that, I wonder how well the Canadiens’ management has seen that it works for its club-school with the players who come from here.

We know that in Laval, there have been several Québécois in recent years… and in the context where the Rocket went far in the playoffs last season with guys from here, guys who want to fight for the Canadiens organization because they’re proud to do so, maybe that changed some things in the decisions of the executives in Montreal.

All in all, it’s great news for the fans.

Fans in Montreal love to see local guys playing for the Canadiens, and they’ll be well served next year by the number of Québécois currently in town.

Overtime

– I’d go with the captain. But what about you?

Which Habs player would be your emergency contact Which Hab would be your emergency contact?#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 16, 2025

– Well done.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Pony (@ponymtl)

– NHL GMs are on vacation. [BPM Sports]

– Here it comes, the new NFL season.