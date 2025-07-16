Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Two-part contract for Joe Veleno: Tony Marinaro opens the door
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Two-part contract for Joe Veleno: Tony Marinaro opens the door
Credit: When the free-agent market opened up, it didn’t take long for Québécois Joe Veleno to be linked with the Canadiens. But that was over two weeks ago. The Habs were once among the favorites to sign him(which could help the club in the face-off circle), but last we heard, it looked like the Veleno option […]
When the free-agent market opened up, it didn’t take long for Québécois Joe Veleno to be linked with the Canadiens. But that was over two weeks ago.

The Habs were once among the favorites to sign him(which could help the club in the face-off circle), but last we heard, it looked like the Veleno option was one to forget.

After all, nine days ago, Tony Marinaro said the Habs had abandoned plans to sign Veleno.

How much can things change in the case of the center-forward, whose market is certainly not developing as he had anticipated at the beginning of July?

It’s a good question.

On this subject, Tony Marinaro published a tweet about the centerfielder overnight. And according to the radio and Sick Podcast host, at this point, you’d think he’d be ready to sign a two-way deal.

According to Marinaro, if that happens, it could open up the market for Veleno, and teams that weren’t interested before could become so.

As Marinaro points out, a center of his size and talent would normally attract attention on the market – especially if he ends up signing a two-way contract.

When will he sign? We’ll have to wait and see.

Under the circumstances, we have to wonder whether the possibility of signing a two-part contract would bring the Canadiens back into the race. It’s hard to say, just off the top of my head.

But on paper, it looks like an interesting deal for the Habs, who are looking for reinforcements at center.


overtime

– Really?

– Nice.

– Where will he go?

– Demidovs enjoy Quebec.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content