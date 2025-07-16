Two-part contract for Joe Veleno: Tony Marinaro opens the door

Joe Veleno: 6ft1 25yr old Center. Untapped potential. Likely min. $. Yet, here we are mid July & he’s still not signed.
At this point u’d think he’d be willing to sign a 2 way contract. If so, I’d think that many teams who weren’t initially interested would be
interested now
– Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 16, 2025
overtime
First and foremost, there’s a job to be done on the field. https://t.co/zr7eJF4Mcd
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 16, 2025
Alex Carrier at the LSHL exhibition game tonight pic.twitter.com/Q8eSZS2RVY
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2025
Chris Johnston: Re Bowen Byram: The other problem is…a team trading for him can’t sign him until next July 1st; I do believe there are places he’s signalled he’d be open to [extending] – Off The Post
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 16, 2025
Ivan Demidov & his GF Katya are enjoying their time in Québec pic.twitter.com/Mqw2hg5sQ1
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2025