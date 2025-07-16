Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Noah Dobson: the Habs welcomed him to Montreal in style
Félix Forget
Noah Dobson: the Habs welcomed him to Montreal in style
Credit: Getty Images
It’s been almost three weeks since Noah Dobson was traded to Montreal. The Islanders defenseman, who wanted to join the Canadiens, arrived in town (with an eight-year, $9.5-million-a-year contract in his pocket) in exchange for two first-round picks and Emil Heineman.

It’s a big coup for the Habs, who, in Jeff Gorton’s eyes, have made an acquisition on the scale of Artemi Panarin’s with the Rangers a few years ago.

And clearly, in Montreal, the defenseman will fill a big need. The club was looking for a top-notch right-handed defenseman, and in Dobson, they get a player who fits the bill.

The Habs made sure to welcome him to town in style, preparing several gifts for Dobson and his wife, who were waiting for them when they arrived in Montreal.

The defenseman’s wife, Alexa Dobson, shared a few photos.

We also note that she took care to thank the organization in French with a “merci beaucoup” rather than a “thank you”. That’s a nice touch.

We know that the Canadiens have a good reputation in this area throughout the league, and for a first-rate player like Dobson, I like to see the team go all out to make sure he gets a nice welcome when he arrives in town.

Because that’s also how you build a reputation, after all: players take note of these little gestures, and it makes noise throughout the league afterwards.

Of course, the most important thing now will be to see what the defenseman can do on the ice. He’ll be a player to watch at the team’s next training camp, because right now, he’s one of the biggest pieces of the Habs’ core.

And the club has made sure to welcome him at the height of all that. Well done.


Overtime

– He, too, will be eagerly awaited at camp.

– Attention all interested parties.

– Too bad.

– It’s not ideal for the tournament.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content