Logan Mailloux: Several teams were on the verge of snapping him up

I say this because an RG Média article states that several teams were interested in Mailloux at the time. Mailloux’s agent told him the same day that the player was going to change his address… but he didn’t know where he was going to be traded.
In the eyes of Hughes and the Habs, the Blues’ offer was the most attractive. In a way, that’s understandable: the Canadiens got their hands on a guy who can help out as early as next season, and who has great potential.
Bolduc scored 19 goals in his rookie season… And at the same time, we knew that the Habs wanted to add an offensive player like Bolduc to their roster.
“You’ve got to earn every opportunity.”
Exclusive interview with Logan Mailloux on adapting to the NHL, earning his spot in St. Louis, and picking up French & Quebec music.@mndamico has more:https://t.co/mkAn44bbJW
– RG (@TheRGMedia) July 16, 2025
Logan Mailloux’s star rating was popular throughout the National League… even if he didn’t have as good an offensive season as in 23-24.
Still, it’s worth knowing.
Speaking of Mailloux… you can read in the text above that he got closer to Québécois culture by playing for the Rocket and listening to Cowboys Fringants songs.
I’m a big fan and I still listen to a few songs here and there. – Logan Mailloux
I say that as well, but the Blues will be at the Bell Centre on December 7…
