Logan Mailloux: Several teams were on the verge of snapping him up

On July 1, Kent Hughes traded Logan Mailloux.The defenseman, drafted in 2021 (31st overall), was traded to Saint-Louis in return for forward Zachary Bolduc.But Mailloux could have gone to another city, too.

I say this because an RG Média article states that several teams were interested in Mailloux at the time. Mailloux’s agent told him the same day that the player was going to change his address… but he didn’t know where he was going to be traded.

And that means there were several clubs ready to complete a transaction to get their hands on Mailloux that day.

In the eyes of Hughes and the Habs, the Blues’ offer was the most attractive. In a way, that’s understandable: the Canadiens got their hands on a guy who can help out as early as next season, and who has great potential.

Bolduc scored 19 goals in his rookie season… And at the same time, we knew that the Habs wanted to add an offensive player like Bolduc to their roster.

“You’ve got to earn every opportunity.” Exclusive interview with Logan Mailloux on adapting to the NHL, earning his spot in St. Louis, and picking up French & Quebec music.@mndamico has more:https://t.co/mkAn44bbJW – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 16, 2025

It goes to show.

Logan Mailloux’s star rating was popular throughout the National League… even if he didn’t have as good an offensive season as in 23-24.

His production dropped, but the defenseman worked on other aspects of his game (such as his defensive game) and clubs obviously liked what they saw from him in the AHL last season.

Still, it’s worth knowing.

Speaking of Mailloux… you can read in the text above that he got closer to Québécois culture by playing for the Rocket and listening to Cowboys Fringants songs.

I’m a big fan and I still listen to a few songs here and there. – Logan Mailloux

And he still enjoys listening to some Cowboys tunes despite the transaction:Mailloux had a certain reputation in Montreal, and we know why.But it will be interesting to see how he adapts to his new club, which would like to make a place for him in the National League as early as next season.

I say that as well, but the Blues will be at the Bell Centre on December 7…

