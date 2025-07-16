Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes and Patrick Chèvrefils (humorously) unveil the Habs calendar

Credit: The year is 2025. The various social platforms are part of our daily lives, and we’re constantly seeing an increase in the popularity of social media. X, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram… We all know how important these sites are these days. The Habs used it to “announce” their schedule for the 2025-2026 season. The club posted […]

The year is 2025.

The various social platforms are part of our daily lives, and we’re constantly seeing an increase in the popularity of social media.

X, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram… We all know how important these sites are these days.

The Habs used it to “announce” their schedule for the 2025-2026 season.

The club posted a comical video in which Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes talk about their plan (which doesn’t work) to announce the schedule… and then we see Patrick Chèvrefils arrive “in a hurry” to unveil it to fans.

Using the emergency backup goalie to help the GM and VP after seeing them “stubborn” and realizing they didn’t have a clear plan to unveil the schedule really works..:

Emergency averted! Here’s our calendar for the 2025-2026 season! Emergency averted! Our 2025-26 regular season schedule is here! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BFrNcbzHJm – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 16, 2025

It’s really creative, and probably the Habs were inspired by NFL clubs, who often do this to unveil their schedules.

But when you see Kent Hughes’ smile, you realize he had a lot of fun making this video, because he just can’t seem to keep a straight face while talking about “Mukbang” and “Minecraft”.

Honestly, the result is really good.At least, it looks different from the last few years, and it also adds a touch of humor to the result.

I thought it was really funny to see Patrick Chèvrefils come in to save the day, because we all know that he was the talk of the town when he was called upon to be the Canadiens’ emergency goaltender in the playoffs against the Capitals at the end of April.

Hats off to the Canadiens organization!

