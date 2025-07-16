Here’s what the Canadiens’ line-up looks like as of today

My annual look at which teams have improved (or declined) the most during the offseason.
SJS, MTL, ANA
LAK, TOR, WPGhttps://t.co/wGPwb9ynJc
– dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 16, 2025
Martin St-Louis will figure it out quickly → https://t.co/7Z7CMkPUsG
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 16, 2025
Overtime
Jeff Gorton is still a big believer in Kirby Dach’s potential, and it makes sense why…
Full podhttps://t.co/5UogX4scJF#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/cnafJkIHAC – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 16, 2025
Check out our 2025 auction to benefit the Fondation Dominique Ducharme. Lets bid on our 2025 auction, all profits going to our fondation! https://t.co/RyQFerUTXI
– Dominique Ducharme (@domhockey17) July 16, 2025
Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky on his childhood friend Ivan Demidov & his dream of playing in the NHL:
“I met Demidov when we were kids, we played on the same team.” pic.twitter.com/20dacuFBE0 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2025
Happy National Hot Dog Day to those who celebrate
( IG/phil_kessel_81_) pic.twitter.com/ls7lafEQTL – BarDown (@BarDown) July 16, 2025