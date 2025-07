Credit: We’ve been talking about it for a long time: Carey Price could be traded this summer. We know that he still has $7.5 million to collect: $5.5 million in bonuses on September 1 and the remainder ($2 million) in cash during the 2025-2026 season, the last of his contract. And we know that a good […]

We've been talking about it for a long time: Carey Price could be traded this summer.We know that he still has $7.5 million to collect: $5.5 million in bonuses on September 1 and the remainder ($2 million) in cash during the 2025-2026 season, the last of his contract.And we know that a good portion of his salary is covered by insurance.We know that there are teams interested in picking up his contract (after September 1, of course) and I repeat: I wouldn't be surprised to learn that Kent Hughes already has a gentleman's agreement in place with one of his counterparts.We know the Sharks and Penguins are possibilities. The glorious Arizona Coyotes could also come back to life just to take his contract, I'm told. #NotWhy would any club pick him up? Because these clubs have salary to free up between now and next summer. Adding Price's contract, which won't cost much in real money, would add $10.5 million to the payroll and keep the team below the salary floor.We've heard a lot about this, and now Chris Johnston, on the Steve Dangle podcast, has reconfirmed what everyone suspected: once his bonus is paid, Price could well be traded.Of course, everyone knows that Price hasn't been playing hockey for a long time and that his contract is simply a drag on the Habs' payroll.And since the club is doing well again, it would be interesting to get this contract off the books. And the principal interested party wouldn't block a transaction, since he would have the right to do so.Without the contract, we wouldn't have to spend the maximum amount of money on the cape every year. Who knows: maybe without him, the Habs wouldn't be forced to carry over all their young players' bonuses to the following year?So, it's an issue to keep an eye on.