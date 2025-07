Don’t be surprised if the @CanadiensMTL have changed their mind and will sign Joe Veleno…. Do not be surprised if the @CanadiensMTL changed their mind and have signed Joe Veleno …. https://t.co/HF RuRYP98r – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) July 16, 2025

The Joe Veleno file continues to be the talk of the town.While little had been heard of the Québécois forward recently, in the last few hours, Tony Marinaro brought the free agent’s name back into the discussion.Basically, during the course of the night, Marinaro mentioned the possibility of the center signing a two-part contract for next season.We wondered if there was any connection with the Canadiens to be made. After all, at two parts, it’s possible to believe that this is the kind of gamble Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton want to take.And clearly, it’s possible.Marinaro, in the last few minutes, mentioned that we shouldn’t be surprised to see Veleno sign in Montreal following a change of heart on the part of the Canadiens.Normally, a tweet like that means it could become official soon. Will it?Details to come…