Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl played in a garage league in Ontario

There are all sorts of ways to prepare for an NHL season. Some more traditional than others. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl chose to stand out from the crowd and spend their Wednesday night playing hockey in a garage league in Newmarket, Ontario.

Connor McDavid takes the ice at a beer league game in Newmarket, ON tonight pic.twitter.com/zyrG3hD2s2 – BarDown (@BarDown) July 17, 2025

We know McDavid hails from Richmond Hill, just a few miles from the arena, but still, it’s pretty special to see him play in this setting.

It’s even more special for Leon Draisaitl, who obviously decided to spend part of his summer with his captain in Edmonton.

After one period, things didn’t look good for McDavid’s team, who trailed 4-0. The final result was not known at the time of writing.

Not the ideal start for 97 and 29 in Newmarket’s beer league… pic.twitter.com/mOXpUWmv1q – BarDown (@BarDown) July 17, 2025

The comments below the post are very funny. Some humorously suggest that it’s Stuart Skinner in front of the net, while others have written that both Oilers players have their Stanley Cup Final form.

One thing’s for sure, it’s pretty special to find both players in such a league. You never know what kind of injury might suddenly occur in such a context.

In any case, for Oilers fans, it’s great to see the two star players spending part of the summer together. The problem in their case is the team-mates, who can’t string together 4 consecutive series playing good hockey.

General manager Stan Bowman is going to have to find a better goalie for his team. Stuart Skinner just isn’t getting the job done. The problem is, there doesn’t seem to be any imminent transaction.

Overtime

– New episode.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 70 https://t.co/VvN6Z072nv – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 17, 2025

– He loved the experience.

Logan Thompson on playing the Habs in MTL: “It was unbelievable…playoff hockey there, credit to that fan base. It was the loudest rink I think I’ve ever been in…A lot of respect for that city & that culture there. That’s a great hockey team & obviously they’re coming up…” pic.twitter.com/vGgN5ZnXQo – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 16, 2025

– Another loss.