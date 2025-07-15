Zachary Bolduc: passing is an underrated aspect of his game, says Grant McCagg

Credit: Ever since Zachary Bolduc became a member of the Canadiens organization, people have been praising his scoring talents (and with good reason). After all, the guy scored 14 goals in his last 21 games last year, and he knows how to position himself in the slot. In fact, it’s one of the facets of his […]

Ever since Zachary Bolduc became a member of the Canadiens organization, people have been praising his scoring talents (and with good reason).After all, the guy scored 14 goals in his last 21 games last year, and he knows how to position himself in the slot.

In fact, it’s one of the facets of his game that is excellent and that will make the Habs a big power-play team. In addition to his shooting and positioning, his passing is an underestimated aspect of his game. Grant McCagg analyzed his last game of the regular season.

I took a look at Zachary Bolduc’s final regular-season game with the Blues and just submitted a full scouting report. Habs fans – there is much reason to be excited about this acquisition! https://t.co/MmlcqE6k5M – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 15, 2025

The former scout says he’s very impressed and can’t wait to see him in action, this time with more skilled teammates.

Yes, in St. Louis, he played on the powerplay with guys like Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, who aren’t two of a kind, but at 5-on-5, he played with Mathieu Joseph and Oskar Sundqvist. They’re not the biggest scorers.

McCagg says that with guys like Ivan Demidov or Kirby Dach on the edge, his passes will be put forward even more.

Yes, Bolduc will help on the PP, but he’s a “pain in the ass” as McCagg describes him. He’s a fighter, he’s always on the move and he puts pressure on defenders right from the face-offs.

McCagg was full of praise for the Québécois throughout the video. He loves his vision and his ability to protect the puck. In game No. 82 against Utah, he did everything and was the Blues’ best player, in his opinion.

He’s very impressed by his maturity. He doesn’t play like a 21- or 22-year-old.

If the columnist and now youtuber’s comments are anything to go by, the Habs have a gem on their hands.

Overtime

– For those who can’t wait for the season.

– Joe Thornton gets a job with the Sharks.

Order those business cards. We’ve got some new names and titles in the Hockey Ops department! – San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 15, 2025

– Back to reality.

From Major League Baseball to prison. https://t.co/X3N9vAEc0z – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 15, 2025

– Really?

The Red Sox need help in the rotation. https://t.co/k0GHcpEpb9 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 15, 2025

– What a catcher!