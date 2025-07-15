Skip to content
With Demidov, Bolduc and Dobson, the Habs could be among the A.N. elite next season
Marc-Olivier Cook
With Demidov, Bolduc and Dobson, the Habs could be among the A.N. elite next season
Credit: Getty Images
The Canadiens will have the weapons to be dangerous offensively next season.

The acquisitions of Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc will help in this regard, and we could see a big difference on the powerplay.

Adding these two guys to the powerplay waves could really change the game…

In Grant McCagg’s eyes, Dobson and Bolduc could allow the Habs to score (at least) 10 more goals in 25-26 on the powerplay.

Because it’s true in a way: Dobson and Bolduc will add depth on the 2nd power play unit… whereas last year, the Habs didn’t necessarily have many quality players in that context with guys like Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook and Emil Heineman.

Oh, and the arrival of Ivan Demidov is also interesting…

By way of comparison, the Canadiens scored 47 goals with the man advantage last season.

And by scoring 57 goals, the Habs would have finished the campaign (tied) for 7th in the NHL for most powerplay goals.

Only the Sens, Red Wings, Jets, Devils, Lightning and Avalanche scored more than 57 times on the powerplay.

And we agree: if the Habs find themselves among this group… they’ll be among the National League’s elite.

(Credit: NHL.com)
The other clubs will have to be more disciplined when facing the Canadiens.

The Montreal club will have the firepower to wreak havoc on the powerplay… and that may compensate for the powerplay, which may not be as good with the departures of Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia.

Me, in all this, I wonder what the two powerplay units will look like in the first game of the season.

Martin St-Louis will have his work cut out for him… and with the quality of the guys we’ll have back, that could be tough too.


