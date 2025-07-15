With Demidov, Bolduc and Dobson, the Habs could be among the A.N. elite next season

The Canadiens will have the weapons to be dangerous offensively next season.The acquisitions of Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc will help in this regard, and we could see a big difference on the powerplay.

Adding these two guys to the powerplay waves could really change the game…

In Grant McCagg’s eyes, Dobson and Bolduc could allow the Habs to score (at least) 10 more goals in 25-26 on the powerplay.

Because it’s true in a way: Dobson and Bolduc will add depth on the 2nd power play unit… whereas last year, the Habs didn’t necessarily have many quality players in that context with guys like Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook and Emil Heineman.

Oh, and the arrival of Ivan Demidov is also interesting…

Montreal’s second power-play unit last March usually included Gallagher, Newhook, Heineman, a dead tired Suzuki and Matheson. This year – the unit will likely include Dobson, Laine/Demidov, Dach, Bolduc, and Newhook/Kapanen. That upgrade alone should net another 10+ goals. https://t.co/rWwFVF97Jp – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) July 15, 2025

By way of comparison, the Canadiens scored 47 goals with the man advantage last season.And by scoring 57 goals, the Habs would have finished the campaign (tied) for 7th in the NHL for most powerplay goals.Only the Sens, Red Wings, Jets, Devils, Lightning and Avalanche scored more than 57 times on the powerplay.

And we agree: if the Habs find themselves among this group… they’ll be among the National League’s elite.

The other clubs will have to be more disciplined when facing the Canadiens.

The Montreal club will have the firepower to wreak havoc on the powerplay… and that may compensate for the powerplay, which may not be as good with the departures of Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia.

Me, in all this, I wonder what the two powerplay units will look like in the first game of the season.

Martin St-Louis will have his work cut out for him… and with the quality of the guys we’ll have back, that could be tough too.

Overtime

– Of course.

Some seriously high praise for Gavin McKenna from PSU’s Head Coach, Gus Gadowsky (h/t Greg Pickel/ON3) pic.twitter.com/u5M7t7UKBi – BarDown (@BarDown) July 15, 2025

– Can’t wait to see him go.

College hockey writer Ryan Sikes: “LJ Mooney reminds me a lot of Cole Caufield in the way that he plays. I think he has the potential to be as impactful at Minnesota as Caufield was for Wisconsin.” pic.twitter.com/aJrRm0o9IP – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2025

– I (really) like this.

Lane Hutson may have found some competition for the biggest rink rat on the #GoHabsGo…@EricEngels: “I see Demidov and Hutson as the younger elements of this core, as two guys with their work ethics than can drive the rest of the group “#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/wfHgG0Gpij – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 15, 2025

– Oh.