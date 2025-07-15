Sidney Crosby behind hiring of Blue Jackets equipment manager

For quite some time now, when Sidney Crosby has been mentioned, it’s often to tie him to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal.
Another example of Sidney Crosby’s class!
The Penguins captain contacted the Blue Jackets to refer the services of Penguins assistant equipment manager Paul DeFazio.
Having Sidney Crosby as a reference, let’s just say it greatly increases your chances of getting the job.
It’s exactly the kind of story that makes you love a player. Crosby already has everything to be loved with his talent, but he continues to win points with great stories like this.
It’s by leaving their mark off the ice that most players become public darlings.
Let’s face it, if Crosby is ever traded to the Canadiens in the future, he won’t need to do much to become a real crowd favorite in Montreal.
