Sidney Crosby behind hiring of Blue Jackets equipment manager

For quite some time now, when Sidney Crosby has been mentioned, it’s often to tie him to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal.

Another example of Sidney Crosby’s class! The Penguins captain contacted the Blue Jackets to refer the services of Penguins assistant equipment manager Paul DeFazio. Columbus officials listened to advice from Penguins captain. .. https://t.co/elvVwBG1II – RDS (@RDSca) July 15, 2025

Crosby could be of great help to the Canadiens, but this time he helped one of his former colleagues join another NHL team.It was thanks to the Penguins captain that Paul DeFazio earned the position of equipment manager with the Columbus Blue Jackets.DeFazio previously held the position of assistant equipment manager with the Penguins. So he got to work with Crosby, and it looks like he made quite an impression on No. 87.Crosby kept in touch with Director of Hockey Operations and former player Rick Nash, and they spent time together with Team Canada. So Sid called Nash to refer DeFazio to the Blue Jackets, and that seems to have weighed in the balance.

Having Sidney Crosby as a reference, let’s just say it greatly increases your chances of getting the job.

It’s exactly the kind of story that makes you love a player. Crosby already has everything to be loved with his talent, but he continues to win points with great stories like this.

It’s by leaving their mark off the ice that most players become public darlings.

Let’s face it, if Crosby is ever traded to the Canadiens in the future, he won’t need to do much to become a real crowd favorite in Montreal.

