Nazem Kadri: the Habs’ interest is not mutual

Credit: A few days ago, I wrote an article asking the question: ” Why not Nazem Kadri in Montreal? And today, we’ve learned that the player is indeed interested in Montreal. And what about the Canadiens? According to Jimmy Murphy, the Habs’ interest isn’t mutual. With all due respect to Kypper, I’m told the interest is […]

A few days ago, I wrote an article asking the question: ” Why not Nazem Kadri in Montreal?

And today, we’ve learned that the player is indeed interested in Montreal.

And what about the Canadiens? According to Jimmy Murphy, the Habs’ interest isn’t mutual.

With all due respect to Kypper, I’m told the interest is not mutual with the Habs. This sounds like the Flames trying to create the marketplace. https://t.co/HLlyNbrJS2 – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) July 15, 2025

Kadri is a 34-year-old center who still has a good contract (four years/seven million dollars annually) and is still scoring points.

Even if I could see him in Montreal, I can understand why Montreal wouldn’t be interested in the center forward. He’s not the youngest and he’s not part of the long-term solution. In my opinion, he deserves his salary, but he’s the kind of player who can age very badly.

If that happens, Kent Hughes could regret it very quickly. Especially because, to acquire him, the GM would have to give away some big-ticket items.

It would take a big pact to get the Flames, who are looking for a top-6 forward, to budge. Trading him would be… counter-productive.

Frank Seravalli: Still in the market, still in the mix for a top six forward: Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Rangers, Devils, Capitals, Blues, Kraken and Kings – Bleacher Report – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 15, 2025

Murphy believes in the possibility of Calgary trying to create a market for his player. On the other hand, is Montreal trying to drive the price down by saying they’re not interested?

Overtime

Kadri grew up in London, Ontario, but he was a Canadiens fan. Surely someone with a no-trade clause would say yes to coming with the Habs.

– I can imagine.

Sedgwick – It’s been interesting to see the transition https://t.co/6ei6tV8AJr – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 15, 2025

– Interesting.

The NHL off-season: the top 10 teamshttps://t.co/egy7od4SpS – RDS (@RDSca) July 15, 2025

– Utah pact.