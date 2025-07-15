Nazem Kadri seems ready to lift his no-trade clause to play in Montreal

Credit: No, the Canadiens haven’t found the 2nd center they’ve been looking for for weeks. Players in this position are in short supply in the National League, and it’s hard for Kent Hughes to find a partner to dance with. But according to Nick Kypreos, there’s one name floating around right now: Nazem Kadri. In fact, […]

No, the Canadiens haven’t found the 2nd center they’ve been looking for for weeks.

Players in this position are in short supply in the National League, and it’s hard for Kent Hughes to find a partner to dance with.

But according to Nick Kypreos, there’s one name floating around right now: Nazem Kadri.

In fact, according to Kypreos (Sportsnet) , Kadri would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to join two clubs in particular.

The Toronto Maple Leafs… and the Montreal Canadiens.

The two teams to which Kadri continues to be linked and for whom he seems ready to lift his non-movement clause are the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. – Nick Kypreos

With free agency winding down, the trade market is the best option for teams to add to their roster before training camp. With that in mind, @RealKyper provides his latest trade board. https://t.co/9maD65fud0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 15, 2025

And clearly, this would be an intriguing avenue for Kent Hughes and the Habs.I really like this idea.

Not only because Kadri is a proven player offensively (87, 56, 75 and 67 points in his last four seasons)… but also because we’re talking about a guy with a lot of fire.

We’re talking about a player who gives his all every time he’s on the ice, and who never takes a night off. And we know that in Montreal, Martin St-Louis likes players like him, and that the Canadiens like guys with a certain identity.

Kadri can score, he’s got golden hands, he’s got great vision… and putting him on the second line, alongside a guy like Ivan Demidov, could really set the rink ablaze.

That doesn’t mean the Canadiens are interested.

But… In light of the fact that quality center players are rarely available right now, Kent Hughes needs to do his homework by calling the Flames and inquiring about the price to acquire Kadri.

The only catch?Kadri turns 35 in October (on the 6th) and still has four seasons left on his $7 million-a-season contract.Is that too much for a player his age?

At the same time, we know exactly what he would bring to Montreal in the short term…

Overtime

– He’s so special.

Lane Hutson had 6-60-66 (82 GP) in 2024-25 and wrote his name next to a number of rookies on records lists. With his second full season fast approaching, what will the @CanadiensMTL defenseman have in store? #NHLStats #NHLYoungStarsWeek pic.twitter.com/peb9OOgltU – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) July 15, 2025

– Sick!

The Raleigh family put on a good show yesterday. https://t.co/zT4aBXoS1N – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 15, 2025

– Ah, yes.