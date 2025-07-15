Skip to content
Nazem Kadri seems ready to lift his no-trade clause to play in Montreal
Marc-Olivier Cook
No, the Canadiens haven’t found the 2nd center they’ve been looking for for weeks.

Players in this position are in short supply in the National League, and it’s hard for Kent Hughes to find a partner to dance with.

But according to Nick Kypreos, there’s one name floating around right now: Nazem Kadri.

In fact, according to Kypreos(Sportsnet), Kadri would be willing to waive his no-trade clause in order to join two clubs in particular.

The Toronto Maple Leafs… and the Montreal Canadiens.

And clearly, this would be an intriguing avenue for Kent Hughes and the Habs.

The two teams to which Kadri continues to be linked and for whom he seems ready to lift his non-movement clause are the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs. – Nick Kypreos

I really like this idea.

Not only because Kadri is a proven player offensively (87, 56, 75 and 67 points in his last four seasons)… but also because we’re talking about a guy with a lot of fire.

We’re talking about a player who gives his all every time he’s on the ice, and who never takes a night off. And we know that in Montreal, Martin St-Louis likes players like him, and that the Canadiens like guys with a certain identity.

Kadri can score, he’s got golden hands, he’s got great vision… and putting him on the second line, alongside a guy like Ivan Demidov, could really set the rink ablaze.

That doesn’t mean the Canadiens are interested.

But… In light of the fact that quality center players are rarely available right now, Kent Hughes needs to do his homework by calling the Flames and inquiring about the price to acquire Kadri.

The only catch?

Kadri turns 35 in October (on the 6th) and still has four seasons left on his $7 million-a-season contract.

Is that too much for a player his age?

At the same time, we know exactly what he would bring to Montreal in the short term…


