“Mason McTavish is a name to remember this summer”

The Canadiens aren’t the only team in the race for a top-6 forward.

Frank Seravalli: Still in the market, still in the mix for a top six forward: Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Rangers, Devils, Capitals, Blues, Kraken and Kings – Bleacher Report – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 15, 2025

A third of the league seems to be in the derby.The Red Wings, Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Rangers, Devils, Caps, Blues, Kraken and Kings are in the mix.There are several forwards on the market, but Mason McTavish, who is unhappy with his situation in Anaheim , is certainly a name that has many salivating.

Frank Servalli admitted today that he’s a name to watch out for this summer.

A name to watch out for this summer? Mason McTavish (w/ @frank_seravalli) pic.twitter.com/LfG1IYoDHC – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 15, 2025

It will be difficult for a team to acquire him via a hostile offer, as the Ducks have plenty of space under the salary cap.According to PuckPedia, they have close to $29 million available. They are by far the team with the most salary leeway. The journalist describes him as a solid player, but much like Trevor Zegras, the last few years in Anaheim have been difficult for him, and the club is stacked in attack.

The California club has just drafted Beckett Sennecke third overall in 2024 and Roger McQueen tenth overall in 2025. And that’s not counting Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund, who were acquired via the free agent market and trades earlier this off-season.

Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano are also important parts of the Ducks’ attack.

McTavish’s time in California may well be numbered.

