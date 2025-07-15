Skip to content
“Mason McTavish is a name to remember this summer”
Raphael Simard
Credit: The Canadiens aren’t the only team in the race for a top-6 forward. A third of the league seems to be in the derby. The Red Wings, Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Rangers, Devils, Caps, Blues, Kraken and Kings are in the mix. Frank Seravalli: Still in the market, still in the mix for a top six […]

The Canadiens aren’t the only team in the race for a top-6 forward.

A third of the league seems to be in the derby.

The Red Wings, Leafs, Flames, Canucks, Rangers, Devils, Caps, Blues, Kraken and Kings are in the mix.

There are several forwards on the market, but Mason McTavish, who is unhappy with his situation in Anaheim, is certainly a name that has many salivating.

Frank Servalli admitted today that he’s a name to watch out for this summer.

It will be difficult for a team to acquire him via a hostile offer, as the Ducks have plenty of space under the salary cap.

According to PuckPedia, they have close to $29 million available. They are by far the team with the most salary leeway. The journalist describes him as a solid player, but much like Trevor Zegras, the last few years in Anaheim have been difficult for him, and the club is stacked in attack.

The California club has just drafted Beckett Sennecke third overall in 2024 and Roger McQueen tenth overall in 2025. And that’s not counting Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund, who were acquired via the free agent market and trades earlier this off-season.

Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Troy Terry and Frank Vatrano are also important parts of the Ducks’ attack.

McTavish’s time in California may well be numbered.


Overtime

– Ah well.

– Of note.

– I hope the Habs release one, too.

– Good.

