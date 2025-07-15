Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

KHL: Alexander Zharovsky’s club wants the “Ivan Demidov treatment” from the Habs
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
KHL: Alexander Zharovsky’s club wants the “Ivan Demidov treatment” from the Habs
Credit: Alexander Zharovsky is a popular prospect in Montreal right now. The club’s second-round pick in 2025 (when the club had no first-round say on the heels of the Noah Dobson deal) has become popular fast. And why? Because his talent is there and his ceiling is high. #Upside Last year, Zharovsky was able to get […]
Alexander Zharovsky is a popular prospect in Montreal right now.

The club’s second-round pick in 2025 (when the club had no first-round say on the heels of the Noah Dobson deal) has become popular fast.

And why? Because his talent is there and his ceiling is high. #Upside

Last year, Zharovsky was able to get a taste of the playoffs in the KHL because of an injury to his team. He did well, according to his coach, who felt he didn’t just survive, but had some good games on the ice.

Seeing him with confidence is a sure sign. And it undoubtedly helped convince the Habs to select him.

But soon, all eyes will be on the future. Will Zharovsky, who has two years left on his contract in Russia, be able to make his mark in the KHL from the start of the season? The question arises.

Marco D’Amico(who works for RG Media) went to the source on the matter. Viktor Kozlov, his coach with the Salavat Yulaev Ufa club, commented on the dossier, saying that nothing had been done. Obviously, he won’t give him a job unless the kid deserves it.

But that’s not the most memorable part of the interview, in my opinion.

My takeaway is that the Habs haven’t yet contacted their prospect’s Russian club (should happen later, I imagine)… and that Zharovsky’s team wants the Ivan Demidov treatment. That’s what I understand from reading between the lines, at least.

Let’s let the Canadiens visit us, see how they see Zharovsky’s development, and when the time comes, we’ll think about the possibility of letting him go. – Viktor Kozlov, laughing

Yes, Zharovsky’s coach (who is still under contract for two years, I remind you) said so, laughing. But you know as well as I do that every joke has a grain of truth.

To me, it sounds like the club wants a “bonus” for considering letting the youngster go a year early.

I imagine the Canadiens would like to bring the prospect to North America (Laval or Montreal) sooner rather than later, but I don’t know how far Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton are willing to go to make that happen.

I guess we’ll find out in due course…


overtime

– Interesting.

– Wow.

– Really?

– Attention all interested parties.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content