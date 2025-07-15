Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

John Sedgwick expects to see Adam Engstrom with the Canadiens sooner rather than later
DansLesCoulisses.com
John Sedgwick expects to see Adam Engstrom with the Canadiens sooner rather than later
Credit: Getty Images

The Laval Rocket may not have had the playoff run they’d hoped for, but their season was a real success. The team was AHL regular-season champion, Pascal Vincent was named Coach of the Year, and now John Sedgwick has been named Director of Hockey Operations of the Year.

Sedgwick had the chance to discuss this honor on TSN 690 Tuesday afternoon, but of course, we’re interested in the Canadiens’ prospects.

Sedgwick was asked which Rocket player he thought would soon get his chance with the Habs. The Rocket’s director of hockey operations wanted to talk about a player who flies under the radar a little more than many others: Adam Engstrom.

He doesn’t necessarily place Engstrom above David Reinbacher, even though he said he’s not at all afraid of the latter’s future, but he wanted to take advantage of the moment to give credit to young Adam Engstrom.

And rightly so! Engstrom has been a regular for the Rocket this season, playing 66 games and ranking sixth on the team.

What Sedgwick seems to like most about Engstrom is his ability to adapt to the North American game. He has seen a marked improvement in this aspect of the young defenseman’s game.

Sedgwick expects to see Engstrom get his chance in Montreal sooner rather than later, because he’s simply talented. His 27 points this season make him the second-highest scorer among Rocket defensemen, behind Logan Mailloux. That’s not bad at all.

The only thing that could slow Engstrom’s ascent to the NHL is congestion on the left side of the Habs blue line.

Montreal already has Mike Matheson, Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle on the left, not to mention Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, who have been fighting for a regular spot for quite some time now.

Engstrom will either have to impress in practice or wait for a wave of injuries among the Canadiens’ defensemen.

The good news for him is that the Logan Mailloux trade to the Blues has lightened the competition, but the cards still have to align for him to have a chance this season.

In any case, things are looking good for him. When the Rocket’s Director of Hockey Operations thinks highly of you, it increases your chances of being recalled sooner rather than later.


Overtime

– Time for Slafkovsky to explode.

– That’s a lot of money.

– Funny tactic.

– This is the equivalent of the Arizona Coyotes!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content