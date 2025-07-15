John Sedgwick expects to see Adam Engstrom with the Canadiens sooner rather than later

The Laval Rocket may not have had the playoff run they’d hoped for, but their season was a real success. The team was AHL regular-season champion, Pascal Vincent was named Coach of the Year, and now John Sedgwick has been named Director of Hockey Operations of the Year.

Sedgwick had the chance to discuss this honor on TSN 690 Tuesday afternoon, but of course, we’re interested in the Canadiens’ prospects.

Sedgwick was asked which Rocket player he thought would soon get his chance with the Habs. The Rocket’s director of hockey operations wanted to talk about a player who flies under the radar a little more than many others: Adam Engstrom.

Youth impact in Laval: John Sedgwick’s pride and joyhttps://t.co/A5I3Ct0oAg – RDS (@RDSca) July 15, 2025

He doesn’t necessarily place Engstrom above David Reinbacher, even though he said he’s not at all afraid of the latter’s future, but he wanted to take advantage of the moment to give credit to young Adam Engstrom.

And rightly so! Engstrom has been a regular for the Rocket this season, playing 66 games and ranking sixth on the team.

What Sedgwick seems to like most about Engstrom is his ability to adapt to the North American game. He has seen a marked improvement in this aspect of the young defenseman’s game.

Sedgwick expects to see Engstrom get his chance in Montreal sooner rather than later, because he’s simply talented. His 27 points this season make him the second-highest scorer among Rocket defensemen, behind Logan Mailloux. That’s not bad at all.

The only thing that could slow Engstrom’s ascent to the NHL is congestion on the left side of the Habs blue line.

Montreal already has Mike Matheson, Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle on the left, not to mention Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, who have been fighting for a regular spot for quite some time now.

Engstrom will either have to impress in practice or wait for a wave of injuries among the Canadiens’ defensemen.

The good news for him is that the Logan Mailloux trade to the Blues has lightened the competition, but the cards still have to align for him to have a chance this season.

In any case, things are looking good for him. When the Rocket’s Director of Hockey Operations thinks highly of you, it increases your chances of being recalled sooner rather than later.

Overtime

– Time for Slafkovsky to explode.

NHL | Ten players who could explode in 2025-2026: https://t.co/llw8ZL7TEL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 15, 2025

– That’s a lot of money.

Nick Kypreos: Re Jason Robertson extension: “The feeling has been that the ask could be to match Rantanen’s AAV” [$12m] – Sportsnet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 15, 2025

– Funny tactic.

Elliotte Friedman: Re RFAs Lukas Dostal and Mason McTavish: I would be shocked if they got long term deals done at big numbers, I could see Verbeek saying no, I’m happy doing bridges – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 16, 2025

– This is the equivalent of the Arizona Coyotes!