Jacob Fowler really does rank higher than Jakub Dobes among prospects (by The Athletic)

My annual top 20 drafted NHL goalie prospects ranking is out at @TheAthletic!
Featuring full evaluations, projections, tiers, and more, all packaged in our user interface. The 2025 edition: https://t.co/RTNrl8MyQ1 pic.twitter.com/efFBmUQjjw – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) July 15, 2025
He’s the kind of goalie that, if he sees the puck and can move, will stop it. – Scott Wheeler on Jacob Fowler
overtime
The date of his hearing is still unknown https://t.co/OOU6uwAPiK
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 15, 2025
Goldman: I can’t see Dobson and Hutson playing together regularly https://t.co/4Si08CtRl2
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 15, 2025
A 5x All-Star from Montreal, Canada
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. https://t.co/DptNcqCtmm pic.twitter.com/RiTOYmzGZd – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 15, 2025