Jacob Fowler really does rank higher than Jakub Dobes among prospects (by The Athletic)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Canadiens fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Jacob Fowler in Montreal.

In fact, ever since he was drafted, there’s been this aura around the American. Everyone feels that if he develops well, he has the potential to become an excellent goaltender.

It won’t happen right away, because prospects need time, but still.

Fowler did well in his two seasons in Boston, in the NCAA, and he was also good in Laval at the end of the season. He didn’t break everything (which is normal, at his age), but he showed that he’s up to the task.

With just a few months to go before his first full season in the pros, his popularity in the NHL hasn’t waned – quite the contrary.

According to Scott Wheeler, who covers prospects for The Athletic, Fowler is the second-best prospect among goalies who belong to an NHL team.

Yaroslav Askarov (Sharks) is first. And the two goalies are the only ones in Wheeler’s “Category 1”, meaning they’re in a class of their own, in effect.

Basically, this means the Canadiens have Ivan Demidov, who is in the top-3 of all The Athletic prospects, David Reinbacher (a stud at the blue line) and Fowler in front of the net who all have little or no NHL experience. #TheFutureIsRose

Regarding Fowler, Wheeler repeated what he often says.

He’s the kind of goalie that, if he sees the puck and can move, will stop it. – Scott Wheeler on Jacob Fowler

Note that the top-20 analyst has two goalies in his #1 category, 16 goalies in his #2 category… and Jakub Dobes is 19th, in the third category (out of three) of the ranking.

Wheeler doesn’t see the Habs’ backup goalie of last season at all in the same class as Fowler.


