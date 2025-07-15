Jack Adams: Martin St-Louis is the favorite (according to The Athletic)

Credit: Martin St-Louis was one of the finalists for the Jack Adams Trophy last season. And deservedly so, in fact. The Habs’ driver achieved something that seemed almost impossible: taking the Montreal Canadiens to the playoffs. The more things go on, then, the more important St-Louis’ status becomes. The proof? In a poll of The Athletic’s […]

Martin St-Louis was one of the finalists for the Jack Adams Trophy last season.And deservedly so, in fact.

The Habs’ driver achieved something that seemed almost impossible: taking the Montreal Canadiens to the playoffs.

The more things go on, then, the more important St-Louis’ status becomes.

The proof?

In a poll of The Athletic’s journalists… the Habs head coach is the favorite (tied with Mike Sullivan) to win the NHL Coach of the Year award for the 25-26 season.

Still, it’s interesting:

It proves one thing: Martin St-Louis’ work is being recognized right now.

He’s taking his team to the next level, the word is getting out… and to see that there are people who see him as the favorite for Head Coach of the Year for next season, it’s a nice mark of respect in a way.

But in the same poll, there’s another subject that caught my eye.

Well… it’s relatively simple: Ivan Demidov is clearly the most likely to win the Calder Trophy, according to The Athletic’s journalists.

And when you look at the voting percentages, you realize just how close it is… not even close :

The fact that Demidov was so good in his NHL debut definitely has something to do with it.

He was excellent in his very first game in the National League, he’s had good moments here and there in the playoffs… and everyone on earth knows that talent comes out of both his ears.

I, too, think he has a great chance of going home with the Calder Trophy at the end of next season.

And that would be special, since the Habs could have a trophy winner for the second year in a row… when Lane Hutson was voted Rookie of the Year for the 24-25 season.

Overtime

– I love it.

– Anton Frondell signed his entry-level contract.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED! Anton Frondell, the third overall pick in the 2025 #NHLDraft, has signed his entry-level contract with the @NHLBlackhawks! pic.twitter.com/AChzFxPs5j – NHL (@NHL) July 15, 2025

– This is going to be good.