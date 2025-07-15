“If the Penguins start badly, Sidney Crosby is gone before the end of the season.”

Credit: As long as he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby will always be in the news. Will he stay in Pittsburgh or go elsewhere? Those are the thousand-dollar questions right now. Speaking on Jeff Marek’s podcast The Sheet, Greg Wyshynski changed his tune on the Pens’ captain. He says that if the Penguins […]

As long as he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby will always be in the news.

Will he stay in Pittsburgh or go elsewhere? Those are the thousand-dollar questions right now.

Speaking on Jeff Marek’s podcast The Sheet, Greg Wyshynski changed his tune on the Pens’ captain. He says that if the Penguins get off to a bad start, which they will, Crosby will be gone by the end of the season.

Greg Wyshynski: Re Sidney Crosby: If the Penguins get off to the start that we assume they’re going to get off to…I think he moves on before the end of the season, that’s my prediction – The Sheet – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 15, 2025

Wyshynski always thought he’d end his career in Montreal, but this week he really started to believe he’ll be leaving Pittsburgh very soon.

In connection with Crosby, the Habs were obviously mentioned, but so were the Avalanche. Don’t dismiss the Los Angeles Kings too quickly either, as we’ve known since last night.

Podcast host Jeff Marek believes in conspiracy theories. He thinks that 87 accepted $8.7 million per season (when he deserves more) to be traded more easily. I don’t believe it, but you never know.

I can’t wait to find out the outcome of this story. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be expensive. Pierre McGuire, speaking to TSN690, said it’s going to cost a first-round pick, a top prospect and an NHL player (for the contract, more than the player per se).

McGuire – It’s going to have to be a three component deal to get Crosby. https://t.co/aYMtj6tHw1 – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 15, 2025

In closing on Crosby, he’s the reason Paul DeFazio was hired as the Blue Jackets’ equipment manager.

Another example of Sidney Crosby’s great class! The Penguins captain contacted the Blue Jackets to refer the services of Penguins assistant equipment manager Paul DeFazio. Columbus officials listened to advice from Penguins captain. .. https://t.co/elvVwBG1II – RDS (@RDSca) July 15, 2025

Overtime

What a man Sid really is!

– Habs legend.

#Ducks re-sign Jan Mysak to a one-year deal (two-way) – Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) July 15, 2025

– As entertaining as ever.

Danick from HFTV with Arber Xhekaj pic.twitter.com/lHi7fHPEZW – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 15, 2025

– Coming up.

David Pagnotta: Jared McCann’s another name to look at; he’s out there as well, his name started to pop up around the trade deadline; Seattle is open to moving him – Sekeres and Price – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 15, 2025

– Good luck to you.