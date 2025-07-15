“If the Penguins start badly, Sidney Crosby is gone before the end of the season.”

Skip to content
As long as he’s a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby will always be in the news.

Will he stay in Pittsburgh or go elsewhere? Those are the thousand-dollar questions right now.

Speaking on Jeff Marek’s podcast The Sheet, Greg Wyshynski changed his tune on the Pens’ captain. He says that if the Penguins get off to a bad start, which they will, Crosby will be gone by the end of the season.

Wyshynski always thought he’d end his career in Montreal, but this week he really started to believe he’ll be leaving Pittsburgh very soon.

In connection with Crosby, the Habs were obviously mentioned, but so were the Avalanche. Don’t dismiss the Los Angeles Kings too quickly either, as we’ve known since last night.

Podcast host Jeff Marek believes in conspiracy theories. He thinks that 87 accepted $8.7 million per season (when he deserves more) to be traded more easily. I don’t believe it, but you never know.

I can’t wait to find out the outcome of this story. One thing’s for sure: it’s going to be expensive. Pierre McGuire, speaking to TSN690, said it’s going to cost a first-round pick, a top prospect and an NHL player (for the contract, more than the player per se).

In closing on Crosby, he’s the reason Paul DeFazio was hired as the Blue Jackets’ equipment manager.

What a man Sid really is!


