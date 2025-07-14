Skip to content
Sidney Crosby’s future: “You can’t dismiss the Kings too quickly”
Michaël Petit
Credit: Getty Images
Sidney Crosby has certainly been the talk of the town for some time now.

Many wonder if he’ll finish his career in Pittsburgh, or if he’ll decide to go elsewhere to get another shot at the Stanley Cup.

Because, yes, it’s Crosby who will decide his future in the NHL.

Obviously, the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to the generational player, as he has already mentioned Montreal as a possible destination to end his career. Not to mention the fact that he grew up a Habs fan.

The Colorado Avalanche were also seen as a potential destination, because Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon know each other very well.

But the Avalanche don’t necessarily have what it takes to acquire #87, unlike the Habs.

On the Shaun Starr Show, Marco D’Amico made it clear that we shouldn’t be too quick to dismiss the Los Angeles Kings from the equation.

Here’s the clip.

D’Amico spoke briefly about Pat Brisson, Sidney Crosby’s agent, and there are certainly connections to be made between the Kings and Brisson.

First, although not really a factor, Brisson has lived in Los Angeles for quite some time. He knows the city very well and could undoubtedly give Crosby some tips on the big Californian city.

But what really comes into play is that Pat Brisson is a very good friend not only of Luc Robitaille, the Kings’ President of Hockey Operations, but also of Marc Bergevin, the Kings’ Senior Advisor to the GM.

Brisson is a long-time friend of both of these fairly influential Los Angeles Kings, so this would definitely give the Kings an edge over the vast majority of other NHL teams.

What’s more, Los Angeles is a very desirable sports market, and that could attract Crosby.

When you can finish your glorious career in California with a franchise like the Kings, you think about it more than once.

On the other hand, D’Amico adds the fact that the Kings are doing a fantastic job of destroying their prospect bank, so there aren’t many interesting prospects to offer the Penguins.

Goaltender Carter George is one of the Pens‘ most attractive prospects, but don’t discount Liam Greentree (26th overall in 2024), who racked up 119 points this season in the OHL.

He has also amassed 24 points, including 14 goals, in 11 playoff games.

Pittsburgh will certainly want to target these two prospects to replenish its prospect bank.


