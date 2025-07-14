Last season (or not): Alex Ovechkin curses the media

#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin’s wife Anastasia Shubskaya says in an interview:
“Alexander still has a contract for a year. So we will play the next season, and then fly back to live in Moscow, to our homeland. We will stay in Russia, yes.”
Source: https://t.co/1AWe5uoMZo – Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 30, 2025
You’re starting to make assumptions, which puts us in an awkward position, and that’s crazy. – Alex Ovechkin
He doesn’t appreciate that his wife has been put on the spot. https://t.co/WFebu7IW2X
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 14, 2025
