Last season (or not): Alex Ovechkin curses the media
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Will Alex Ovechkin retire from the NHL in 2026? Everything points to yes.

Nothing’s been confirmed yet, but he’s already broken Wayne Gretzky’s record, he’s at the end of his contract and we suspect he’d like to play in the KHL before ending his career.

Logically, we can assume that this is the last time he will be playing in the NHL, as he is at least 39 years old.

Add to this the fact that the Capitals had sent out an e-mail announcing that #8 was in his last NHL season, and that his wife had said that in the summer of 2026, when his contract expired, the couple would be moving back to Russia.

Let’s just say that was starting to raise a few eyebrows.

But in a matter that isn’t all that serious (we suspect Ovechkin is nearing the end), it’s special to see that the Capitals captain is breaking it out publicly.

He began criticizing the media in connection with the case, as reported by TVA Sports in a piece on the subject.

You’re starting to make assumptions, which puts us in an awkward position, and that’s crazy. – Alex Ovechkin

What’s special is that it was indeed his wife who said the family would be leaving Washington in a year (not speaking in the conditional tense) and it was indeed his club that sent the email talking about his “last year” in the NHL.

What did he want the media to do when they saw this? Nothing at all? Come on.

In my eyes, he’s frustrated at not being in control (perhaps he wanted to decide how to announce the whole thing) and decided to take his anger out on the messenger, the media representatives.

But that’s not the right thing to do in this case.


