“K’Andre Miller will be better in Carolina than Noah Dobson will be in Montreal”

Noah Dobson is in Montreal to bolster the Canadiens’ defensive brigade, especially on the right flank.
Dobson’s latest season has many worried, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the Islanders were the fifth-worst team in terms of goals per game last year.
Only 2.71 goals per game, you don’t get very far with that.
And let’s not forget that the Islanders’ defensemen took issue with Patrick Roy’s defensive system.
There’s another important defenseman who changed addresses via transaction this summer: K’Andre Miller.
I think K’Andre Miller will end up being a more important piece in Carolina than Noah Dobson will be in Montreal, and I don’t think that’s a hot take by any means.
What do you think?
Lazarus added to his point by saying that the Hurricanes’ style, the way they play, is more suited to the left-handed defenseman, but he sees it mostly in the long term.
“I think four years from now, the way we talk about K’Andre Miller will be very different than it is today.” – Jonny Lazarus
That’s a fair point, and it’s hard to compare the two defensemen, since they play two completely different styles.
But I’m still of the opinion that Miller won’t have a bigger impact than Dobson, even if the latter probably won’t get any playing time on the first powerplay.
He has an imposing frame too, although he’s not the most physical player on the ice and will still be able to clean up in front of the net in his own zone.
Overtime
