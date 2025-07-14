“K’Andre Miller will be better in Carolina than Noah Dobson will be in Montreal”

Noah Dobson is in Montreal to bolster the Canadiens’ defensive brigade, especially on the right flank.

The Montreal club saw David Savard retire, and although he was no longer the David Savard of the golden years, he played an extremely important role on the team.

Dobson’s latest season has many worried, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the Islanders were the fifth-worst team in terms of goals per game last year.

Only 2.71 goals per game, you don’t get very far with that.

And let’s not forget that the Islanders’ defensemen took issue with Patrick Roy’s defensive system.

There’s another important defenseman who changed addresses via transaction this summer: K’Andre Miller.

I think K'Andre Miller will end up being a more important piece in Carolina than Noah Dobson will be in Montreal, and I don't think that's a hot take by any means. What do you think?

The former New York Rangers defenseman is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes and will play an important role in the top-4.On this subject, Jonny Lazarus of Daily Faceoff made a rather surprising statement.According to him, Miller will be better in Carolina than Dobson in Montreal.However, Lazarus points out that Dobson is a better defenseman than Miller, but the impact Miller will have with his new team will be greater than the impact of the Habs newcomer.

Lazarus added to his point by saying that the Hurricanes’ style, the way they play, is more suited to the left-handed defenseman, but he sees it mostly in the long term.

“I think four years from now, the way we talk about K’Andre Miller will be very different than it is today.” – Jonny Lazarus

That’s a fair point, and it’s hard to compare the two defensemen, since they play two completely different styles.

But I’m still of the opinion that Miller won’t have a bigger impact than Dobson, even if the latter probably won’t get any playing time on the first powerplay.

He will, however, have a very important 5-on-5 role, will bring some offense and could be the quarterback on the second wave of the powerplay. He will play on this wave with good offensive players such as Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc and possibly Mike Matheson and Alex Newhook.

He has an imposing frame too, although he’s not the most physical player on the ice and will still be able to clean up in front of the net in his own zone.

Overtime

He also has a cannonball that will mystify his opponents.In short, Montreal has acquired an excellent defenseman, possibly a top-7 right-handed defenseman in the NHL, which is worth a lot in a team like the Habs that lacks right-handed defensemen.

– Pastrnak is certainly one of the NHL’s best forwards.

Points/60 leaders this season: 4.39 – Nikita Kucherov

4.16 – Leon Draisaitl

4.06 – Connor McDavid

3.87 – Nathan Mackinnon

Points/60 leaders this season: 4.39 – Nikita Kucherov

4.16 – Leon Draisaitl

4.06 – Connor McDavid

3.87 – Nathan Mackinnon

3.84 – David Pastrnak If Boston is rebuilding… are they just gonna let this guy's prime play-out?

– Elias Pettersson takes the blame for his disappointing season.

"I had the wrong attitude": Elias Pettersson makes his mea culpa after a difficult season

– Bummer.

Cool: @tvasports is on hand for the circuit contest. Less cool: the sound of what's happening on the field is horrible.

– Quite surprising.

[decentralized nhl draft pumps fist after not being the worst anymore] https://t.co/DEle6yTCR0 – RMNB (@rmnb) July 15, 2025

– Now that’s a slap in the face.