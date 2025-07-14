Jeff Gorton says the Habs have ways around Quebec taxes

Exclusive interview with #GoHabsGo EVP Jeff Gorton at @TheRGMedia where he talks about:
– Mike Matheson’s future
– Their search for a center
– Making Montreal desirable again
– Strategies to overcome tax disparities
Full interview below: https://t.co/HWBrJUTPhY – Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) July 14, 2025
There are a lot of things that get people excited about Montreal. Yes, there are the taxes, and we definitely understand that. But there are ways around that. – Jeff Gorton (in a message that is certainly not a Quebec government presentation)
Habs goal of the day:
Cole Caufield vs Boston Bruins (April 3rd, 2025) pic.twitter.com/0bRt94nky6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 12, 2025
overtime
The opponent in Turki Al-Sheikh’s sights would be Argentina’s Lester Martinez, a 29-year-old boxer unbeaten in 19 professional fights, including 16 knockouts. He notably defeated Carlos Gongora, a former rival of Mbilli’s, decisively by decision. A solid opponent.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) July 14, 2025
The departure of certain players to the NCAA will have harmful consequences, in his opinion. https://t.co/AqZjXwKX8K
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 14, 2025