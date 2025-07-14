Jeff Gorton says the Habs have ways around Quebec taxes

Skip to content
Is the Canadiens a finished product? The answer is no. I know it, you know it… and the Canadiens know it.

It’s not the first time he’s mentioned it, but Jeff Gorton (who was the first to say that going after a second center this summer was going to be difficult) knows he may have to wait before upgrading his center line.

He said as much in an interview with RG media’s Jimmy Murphy.

But even so, the city’s hockey operations boss believes that Montreal’s status as a destination of choice will help the club’s management build a strong roster.

The city, the talent in the club, the club’s history, the coaching staff: he sees it all as positive.

But there’s still one subject that comes up a lot in town (especially bearing in mind that in the last six seasons, a Florida club has made it to the finals, and teams like the Golden Knights and Stars are always good): taxes.

That said, Jeff Gorton doesn’t exactly seem to mind.

There are a lot of things that get people excited about Montreal.

Yes, there are the taxes, and we definitely understand that. But there are ways around that. – Jeff Gorton (in a message that is certainly not a Quebec government presentation)

We’ve always known that players have ways of avoiding paying taxes in Quebec(Georges Laraque has been talking about it for years), but to see Jeff Gorton talk about it publicly shows that it doesn’t affect the Habs too much.

Of course, for people who spend their year in Quebec, it’s a different story. But for an American returning to the States, the Canadiens don’t seem to be afraid of this element of the game.


