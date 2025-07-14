Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Ivan Demidov wants nothing to do with face-offs
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Who will be the Canadiens’ second center in 2025-2026?

It’s obviously too early to answer that question. But we do know that there are a few candidates… starting with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook, two guys who filled that position in 2024-2025.

There are also some prospects in Laval (who are less likely, but still) who are in that race.

But another possibility is to see in-house wingers practicing at the center position. We’re not talking about all wingers, of course: Patrik Laine and Brendan Gallagher won’t be playing center overnight, you know.

One name that comes up a lot is Zachary Bolduc. He played center in junior and was asked to practice in the face-off circle this summer.

What about Ivan Demidov?

Although some people see him at center and Kent Hughes has opened the door to the possibility, it would seem that this is not in the plans of the main interested party, who “wants nothing to do” with face-offs. Marco D’Amico talked about it, in that tone, on the Poolcast podcast.

The Russian, who was asked about it by RG media, has already said that he’ll play where the Habs tell him to play, but that his face-off skills really aren’t that good.

The question is: what do you think about him turning down a request from the Canadiens in this way?

On the one hand, the young man knows his limits. But on the other, why does he seem closed to the idea of improving in this aspect of his game, when he normally seems more open to the idea of becoming a better player?

If I were him, I’d do what Bolduc did and give Marc Bureau a call. It can’t hurt… although seeing him stay on the wing is probably a more optimal scenario for seeing him develop his (great) talent.

Let’s not forget that the Canadiens hope to see Zachary Bolduc’s attitude and level of competition (on the ice) rub off on the Russian. It would be nice if the same could happen off the ice.

Demidov is already in Quebec. Let’s make the most of it, shall we?


