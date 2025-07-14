Skip to content
Ivan Demidov misses Russia
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
We all remember the surprise of the last few months for the Canadiens: Ivan Demidov came to finish the season (and play in the playoffs) in Montreal.

While no one really expected the Russian to be released from his contract before June 1, the SKA and the Canadiens treated fans to a major surprise.

And, let’s not forget, it caused a lot of chatter.

Once the playoffs were over, we were also surprised to see that Demidov had chosen to stay in Montreal for the off-season. So he didn’t return to Russia this summer.

He wanted to practice here and spend some time discovering the city. This decision was obviously well received.

Of course, moving to the other side of the world for months at a time (with his girlfriend, but without the rest of his family) is a big challenge for a young person learning to live in a new culture.

And now, according to Bogdan Konyushkov, in an interview with Sport24, the Canadiens’ top prospect is missing Russia this summer.

Is it any wonder that the young man misses his country? The answer is no. At his age, it’s normal.

The choice he made to stay in Quebec was for the sake of his career. And in the off-season, although Montreal is a fun city, there’s no hockey, his great passion. Not NHL hockey, at least.

It might be a little while.

I don’t know how much Bogdan, who saw Demidov on the heels of the Habs’ development camp in recent weeks, likes what he’s hearing. I don’t know if he wanted it to come out publicly…


overtime

– Paul Coffey will no longer be behind the Oilers bench. He’ll still be an advisor, though.

– Indeed.

– File to follow.

