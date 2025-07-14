Ivan Demidov misses Russia

overtime

NEW COACHES The #Oilers have added Paul McFarland (assistant), Peter Aubry (goaltending) & Conor Allen (skills) to their coaching staff.https://t.co/XmAqHluQWD – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 14, 2025

1. There are too many lefties on the roster. 2. Sell Saliba and Campbell. 3. Add a left-hander? I’m repeating myself, but there will be some additions. Many additions … https://t.co/eg3gpIxWKh – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 14, 2025

David Pagnotta: Re Jason Robertson: Teams are keeping tabs; Calgary included, I think they’ve wanted to know, if you can’t reach a deal, give us a call; maybe that impacts the Rasmus Andersson overall discussion in terms of something larger – Big Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 13, 2025

We all remember the surprise of the last few months for the Canadiens: Ivan Demidov came to finish the season (and play in the playoffs) in Montreal.While no one really expected the Russian to be released from his contract before June 1, the SKA and the Canadiens treated fans to a major surprise.And, let’s not forget, it caused a lot of chatter.Once the playoffs were over, we were also surprised to see that Demidov had chosen to stay in Montreal for the off-season. So he didn’t return to Russia this summer.He wanted to practice here and spend some time discovering the city. This decision was obviously well received.Of course, moving to the other side of the world for months at a time (with his girlfriend, but without the rest of his family) is a big challenge for a young person learning to live in a new culture.And now, according to Bogdan Konyushkov, in an interview with Sport24, the Canadiens’ top prospect is missing Russia this summer.Is it any wonder that the young man misses his country? The answer is no. At his age, it’s normal.The choice he made to stay in Quebec was for the sake of his career. And in the off-season, although Montreal is a fun city, there’s no hockey, his great passion. Not NHL hockey, at least.It might be a little while.I don’t know how much Bogdan, who saw Demidov on the heels of the Habs’ development camp in recent weeks, likes what he’s hearing. I don’t know if he wanted it to come out publicly…– Paul Coffey will no longer be behind the Oilers bench. He’ll still be an advisor, though.– Indeed.– File to follow.