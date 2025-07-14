Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Calendar 25-26: The Canadiens’ season kicks off on October 8
Marc-Olivier Cook
Calendar 25-26: The Canadiens’ season kicks off on October 8
Credit: The more things go on, the closer the Canadiens’ season gets. Agreed: we’ll have to wait a few more months to see the 25-26 campaign take off in the National League. But it’s going to happen sooner than we think… The Canadiens’ schedule will be released on Wednesday, but The Hockey News has already got […]

The more things go on, the closer the Canadiens’ season gets.

Agreed: we’ll have to wait a few more months to see the 25-26 campaign take off in the National League.

But it’s going to happen sooner than we think…

The Canadiens’ schedule will be released on Wednesday, but The Hockey News has already got its hands on one of the copies.

And there are a few important things to know:

  • Game 1 in Toronto (October 8)
  • game 1 at the Bell Centre on October 14 (against the Kraken)
  • 1st trip out West at the end of October
  • 2nd trip out West at the end of November
  • Bolduc to face Blues on December 7
  • Crosby and the Penguins in Montreal on December 20
  • Holiday road trip
  • Only 4 games in February (Olympic Games)
  • Last game of the season on April 12

Ah… and it’s also relevant to know that the Habs will play two games in two nights 17 times (!) next season.

That’s a lot of games. But with the schedule having to be condensed due to the Olympics, it’s normal in a way.

Clearly, the Habs will have to find a way to manage their energy.

17 times we’re going to see back to backs, it’s probably going to be really draining… and it’ll be important for the club to find a way to stay healthy too.

It’s also worth noting that the Canadiens will end their season with two games in two nights, on April 11 and 12.

This means one thing: if the Montreal club is in the thick of the playoff race and hasn’t yet clinched its ticket to the dance by then… these two games are likely to be really interesting for the team’s fans.

It’s likely to be a very important moment in the season, at least.

It promises to be!


In Overtime

– Nice goal.

– Victor Eklund signed his entry-level contract.

– So much the better!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content