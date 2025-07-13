“To reunite the Hughes brothers, Dougie Hamilton would no longer be part of the formation”

Greg Wyshynski: Re Dougie Hamilton rumours: If the endgame is to unite the Hughes triforce in New Jersey, Dougie Hamilton was not going to be on the roster when that happened; I always figured that one had to do with the other – The Sheet
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 13, 2025
The Liverpool team paid tribute to their “champion” Diogo Jota, who died at the beginning of July in a road accident https://t.co/kL1sWeAWe0
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 13, 2025
Elliotte Friedman: Re Brent Burns: It’s not like Carolina didn’t want to keep him, but they told him his role is going to decrease – 32 Thoughts Podcast
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 13, 2025
2nd major departure in the space of a few days for #CFMTL.
Can’t wait to see the upcoming additions though … https://t.co/LUAvtZv7db – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 13, 2025
Tonight, Ethan Holliday isn’t expected to go out at first and the Blue Jays are expected to draft an excellent prospect. https://t. co/VvtrjS1UAz
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 13, 2025
Davis Alexander (hamstring) practices with the starting unit. Davis Alexander (hamstrings) is practicing with the first unit. #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/PGciWYK0Cn
– Didier Orméjuste (@DidierOrmejuste) July 13, 2025