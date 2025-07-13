Skip to content
“To reunite the Hughes brothers, Dougie Hamilton would no longer be part of the formation”
Michaël Petit
One of the rumors that has been circulating for some time is the New Jersey Devils’ desire to reunite the three Hughes brothers.

They’re “only” missing Quinn Hughes, which won’t be easy.

We all agree that acquiring one of the top two picks to win the Norris Trophy (best defenseman) won’t be cheap.

It’s hard to say whether the Devils currently have what it takes to acquire the older brother.

On the other hand, there are growing rumors that defenseman Dougie Hamilton could be headed elsewhere.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski discussed the matter on The Sheet podcast with Jeff Marek.

According to Wyshynski, if the ultimate goal is to reunite the Hughes line, Dougie Hamilton would be out of the picture.

However, he points out that the 32-year-old right-handed defenseman would not necessarily be directly included in the trade to acquire Quinn Hughes.

Click on the YouTube video below to go directly to the excerpt in question.

Hamilton certainly has good value right now, and if the Devils want to trade him, it would have to be sooner rather than later, otherwise his value could drop.

By trading Hamilton and a quality prospect like 6’7″ defenseman Anton Silayev, the Devils would acquire a very attractive piece that could be used to acquire Quinn Hughes.

However, it remains to be seen what the Canucks would like to receive in return.

Silayev would certainly be attractive to Vancouver, as he’s a left-handed defenseman with high potential, who could provide a backup if Hughes leaves.

So Hamilton should be in a package with another prospect or attractive element. Forwards Arseny Gritsyuk and Dawson Mercer could also attract the attention of some clubs.

In the end, Hamilton would have to go somewhere other than Vancouver, along with other attractive players, to acquire THE centerpiece that would attract the Canucks’ interest.

The Devils will have their work cut out for them, as adding the services of a player of Quinn Hughes’ calibre is no easy task.


