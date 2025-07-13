Samuel Piette played last night despite a hospital stay on Thursday

Credit: Montreal CF is having an absolutely catastrophic season on every level. The Montreal club is in last place in MLS (30th) with just 15 points accumulated in 22 games, and a horrible differential of -22. Worse still, if we look at the club’s record, it’s just three wins this season in 22 games, including just […]

Montreal CF is having an absolutely catastrophic season on every level.The Montreal club is in last place in MLS (30th) with just 15 points accumulated in 22 games, and a horrible differential of -22.

Worse still, if we look at the club’s record, it’s just three wins this season in 22 games, including just ONE home victory at Stade Saputo.

It’s really a season to forget, and let’s just say it’s really hurting the club’s reputation, and above all, it’s leading a large number of fans to give up on this team.

Virtually the entire line-up changes every season, which makes it very difficult to become attached to the club, especially when all it does is lose.Despite all this, Montreal CF captain Samuel Piette is still loyal to the post, and continues to give his all for the club despite its glaring failures.

As proof, after a trip to hospital on Thursday due to dizziness that has lasted several days, the Québécois was still in uniform last night in Orlando, playing 71 minutes.

I asked Marco Donadel after the game how Samuel Piette was doing, having just played 71 minutes despite being dizzy for several days. “Samuel went to hospital on Thursday. He really wasn’t feeling well.” With no middle other than Sam and Victor Loturi,… pic.twitter.com/MOmqG5JnGe – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 13, 2025

It’s impressive how Piette is a warrior, playing such big minutes despite dizziness, a flight to Orlando and suffocating heat.

But no matter how much we praise Piette, this situation reveals a much bigger problem with the lineup.Piette has decided to play because of a lack of manpower, given that there are no midfielders other than himself and Victor Loturi available.

It’s really not normal for Marco Donadel to have only two midfielders available for a game away from home, and it’s another situation that adds to CF Montreal’s disastrous season.

Nevertheless, the Montreal club came away with a 1-1 draw in Orlando last night, thanks to Prince Owusu’s 83rd-minute penalty-shot goal.

Prince Owusu has scored 7 goals in his last 6 games (MLS/Canadian Championship). That’s the stat pic.twitter.com/cPuzTeYOms – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 13, 2025

In short, the Montreal CF is literally surviving this 2024-2025 season, when it’s clear that everyone – fans, players, staff, coach and journalists – can’t wait for it to end.

The next game is on Wednesday against the Union in Philadelphia.

The Union are on fire, and currently sit in first place in MLS. This could be a good one, the 30ᵉ team against the 1ʳᵉ team in the league.

After their 2-0 win tonight, the @PhilaUnion extended their regular season unbeaten run to 12 games (8-0-4) against the New York Red Bulls, marking the longest unbeaten run against a single team in club history. pic.twitter.com/biHKg3wxmt – MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 13, 2025

