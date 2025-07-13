Skip to content
“Lane Hutson just had a full season where no one could grab him.”
Michaël Petit
Ahh, that Lane Hutson. Did he give Montreal Canadiens fans a thrill this season?

His hesitation of the head, his drastic changes of direction and his incredible vision of the game have thrown more than a few fans for a loop.

Truly, Hutson seems to have been too comfortable in his rookie NHL season.

But will he be able to continue to produce as much this season, or will we have to talk about the famous second-year jinx?

It’s hard to believe that this jinx could affect a guy like Lane Hutson, but looking at Connor Bedard’s second season, it’s clear that no one is immune.

However, TSN’s Frank Corrado really believes that Hutson will have another excellent season offensively.

He wonders if opponents will start to catch on to the little defender and his little dekes, and that would be his challenge for next season.

You can listen to his entire column right here.

“What happens when the players figure it out? I’ll say this, he just had a full season where no one could really grasp it.” – Frank Corrado

Corrado also mentions that Hutson has more than one trick up his sleeve to trick opponents who try to attack him.

In the comments section of this Habs On Reddit tweet, one user wrote something very interesting: How do you know what someone is going to do when that player doesn’t even know what he’s going to do?

This is an excellent point, as Hutson is extremely unpredictable, which makes the task even harder.

Personally, I have every confidence in #48’s offensive arsenal to continue breaking ankles as he did so well in his first full NHL season.

This goal against the Flyers is certainly one of his finest highlights, if not the finest, of the entire 2024-25 season: a Bobby Orr goal.

Will Lane Hutson hit the 80-point milestone in 2025-26, or is that a bit of a stretch?


Overtime

– A very good interview by Marco D’Amico with the Islanders’ goaltender. Sorokin addressed the trade rumors against him, and also talked about Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov.

– The only Québécois in the NHL Finals brings the Stanley Cup home.

– It’s amazing how Bedard can draw the puck with such ease.

– The son of Julien BriseBois joins the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

– Tristan Jarry could be a nice, inexpensive option to back up Stuart Skinner.

