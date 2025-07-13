“Lane Hutson just had a full season where no one could grab him.”

It’s hard to believe that this jinx could affect a guy like Lane Hutson, but looking at Connor Bedard’s second season, it’s clear that no one is immune.
However, TSN’s Frank Corrado really believes that Hutson will have another excellent season offensively.
TSN’s Frank Corrado on Lane Hutson’s upcoming sophomore Habs season:
TSN's Frank Corrado on Lane Hutson's upcoming sophomore Habs season:

"He's one of those guys who simply does well at everything he does. I would expect him to put up big numbers again. The one challenge he's gonna face is what happens when players figure you out? But I will say…
“What happens when the players figure it out? I’ll say this, he just had a full season where no one could really grasp it.” – Frank Corrado
In the comments section of this Habs On Reddit tweet, one user wrote something very interesting: How do you know what someone is going to do when that player doesn’t even know what he’s going to do?
Personally, I have every confidence in #48’s offensive arsenal to continue breaking ankles as he did so well in his first full NHL season.
Montreal goal!
Scored by Lane Hutson with 17:20 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Nick Suzuki.
Montreal: 2
Philadelphia: 1#PHIvsMTL #GoHabsGo #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/QzPOtNojrQ
Overtime
– A very good interview by Marco D’Amico with the Islanders’ goaltender. Sorokin addressed the trade rumors against him, and also talked about Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov.
Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin comments on the trade rumors, or lack thereof.
Also expressed some surprise on Noah Dobson being traded, while praising Alexander Romanov.
Full exclusive interview below:
– The only Québécois in the NHL Finals brings the Stanley Cup home.
The Stanley Cup comes to Joliette with A.J. Greer!
– It’s amazing how Bedard can draw the puck with such ease.
Connor Bedard with an otherworldly toe-drag release as he gears up for next season.
(via @GinoHard_, @CollectsBatman)
– The son of Julien BriseBois joins the Sherbrooke Phoenix.
The son of Lightning GM Julien BriseBois
– Tristan Jarry could be a nice, inexpensive option to back up Stuart Skinner.
Jeff Marek: Re Oilers goalie search: I don’t how Bowman’s gonna do this; I’ve wondered…about someone like Tristan Jarry; it would certainly take some retention on the Pittsburgh side of things – Inside Sports
