Katie Gaudreau’s wedding: a brilliant tribute to her brothers

It’s been almost a year since the wedding of Katie Gaudreau, sister of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, was called off due to the huge tragedy that occurred on August 29, 2024.

The two Gaudreau brothers were hit by a drunk driver while riding their bikes on the eve of their sister’s wedding.

On Friday evening, that wedding finally officially took place, as Katie Gaudreau married her high school sweetheart, Devin Joyce.And for the occasion, Katie Gaudreau and her husband took the time to set up countless ways to pay tribute to the Gaudreau brothers during the wedding.

In an article for “People” newspaper, Katie took the time to talk about the event and reveal many of the little touches that were made throughout the evening to honor her two brothers.

Katie Gaudreau Reveals All the Touching Ways She Honored Late Brothers Johnny and Matthew at Her Wedding (Exclusive) https://t.co/c3OwL24Gl0 – People (@people) July 12, 2025

It’s truly touching what the couple has prepared and put in place to honor Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Gaudreau.

“We have honoured my brothers in many ways to reflect who they were and the joy they brought to this world. We keep their legacies alive through various tributes in their name.” – Katie Gaudreau

With each little attention revealed in the article, tears welled up in my eyes, thinking back to the horrible tragedy that completely shook the National Hockey League and the entire hockey world.

First, one of the first tributes Katie revealed was to her veil, where she took the time to inscribe “Love you – Matty” and “Love ya – Johnny” in her brothers’ exact handwriting.

“It was their words, their hands, a part of them that accompanied me and spoke to me as I walked down the aisle, each on one side of the veil protecting me.” – Katie Gaudreau

Beautiful photos of the two Gaudreau brothers were printed in the jacket of Guy Gaudreau, the father.

All the groomsmen, as well as Katie’s husband’s father, wore socks with the numbers 13 and 21, the Gaudreau brothers’ numbers.

Rose bouquets containing exactly 13 or 21 roses, depending on the bouquet.

A video montage showing Johnny and Matthew laughing, dancing and lighting up every room they entered.

Katie Gaudreau doing the same dance Johnny did at her wedding pic.twitter.com/kHNxzc5EP6 – Sarah (@sarah____kent) July 12, 2025

Here are more Overtime tributes from the wedding:During the video, Katie Gaudreau replicated the same dance Johnny Gaudreau had done at his own wedding, making for a very touching moment.

In short, it’s truly a beautiful tribute that was paid to the Gaudreau brothers by their sister, and seriously, I very strongly invite you to go read the People article and check out all the photos in the article, as well as in the stories on Katie Gaudreau’s Instagram account.

It’s really worth it.

