I think Oliver Kapanen has a 50% chance of being the Habs’ second center this season. – Grant McCagg
Overtime
Nick Suzuki’s 2nd line Habs centers since 2021-2022:
– Jonathan Drouin
– Laurent Dauphin
– Rem Pitlick
– Sean Monahan
– Kirby Dach
– Alex Belzile
– Christian Dvorak
– Jake Evans
– Alex Newhook pic.twitter.com/Ab2T9SRlhV
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 13, 2025
Macklin Celebrini’s rookie season:
– 25g | 38a | 63pts in 70 games
– ranked as the 31st best forward in hockey in @JFreshHockey fan poll
– 7th most puck battles won/60 at 5v5 via SportContract
– 8th best rush shot creation at 5v5 via SportContract
Best 1st ovr pick since _____? pic.twitter.com/ali7V9zu4H – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) July 13, 2025
2.25 million USD for George Campbell transfer according to @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/hyC1z1BfaN
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 13, 2025
Chelsea win the 2025 Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/IWGzunTjLe
– RDS (@RDSca) July 13, 2025
Fried would have had every reason to say yes, but he gave up his spot. https://t.co/q448TK1rtT
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 13, 2025