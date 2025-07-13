I think Oliver Kapanen has a 50% chance of being the Habs’ second center this season. – Grant McCagg

Oliver Kapanen impressed at last year’s Habs camp. The young forward, who was due to return to Europe, started the year with the Habs instead, and we even saw him play a few games.He wasn’t terrible, but it was clear that he still needed to fine-tune his game. So off he went to Europe, where he scored 15 goals and 35 points in 36 games, and played six playoff games (where he picked up three points).Kapanen returned to Montreal to finish the season, then was sent back to Laval to help the Rocket in their playoff race. That said, he only picked up six points in 11 games during the AHL playoffs, and didn’t particularly impress in those games.But clearly, there are some who have high expectations for Kapanen this season. Of the lot, Grant McCagg (who has always been aKapanen fan), wouldn’t be surprised to see him in a big role this season:McCagg explains that he’s aware it would be quick, but that Kapanen is the kind of player who won’t hurt you in a game. He’s defensively responsible, wins his face-offs consistently and sees potential for an offensive explosion this year.The problem, though, is that Kapanen isn’t exactly a sure thing offensively right now. After all, we’re talking about a kid who amassed just two points (in 18 games) with the Habs last season. But he added another in all three of his playoff games.Kapanen, who played mostly on the wing with the Habs last year, would thus inherit the responsibility of being the one to help Ivan Demidov offensively. He could help more than Dach at 200 feet, of course, but the youngster’s offensive potential seems much more limited than Kirby Dach’s.The latter, while far from perfect, has already demonstrated that he’s capable of producing in the NHL. That’s a big advantage over the other candidates for the position.If Kapanen wants to play center for Demidov this season, he’d better arrive at camp with a knife between his teeth. He really hasn’t shown that he’s got what it takes, and he’ll have to show some real promise at camp to supplant Dach in the pecking order.It’s not impossible… but a 50% chance seems pretty high to me.– Kapanen could join thislist if he makes it.– He’s a tough kid.– Still.– Chelsea dominate PSG in the final.– Great class.