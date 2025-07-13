“I have no doubt that the Blues wanted to give Jordan Kyrou more than Zachary Bolduc.”

2/24/24: STL @ DET: Zachary Bolduc, 1st of the season (1st of career) Assisted by Brandon Saad and Nathan Walker pic.twitter.com/y0dYL3ZlAS
– Random NHL Goal a Day (@NHLGoalADay) March 3, 2024
Overtime
I think K’Andre Miller will end up being a more important piece in Carolina than Noah Dobson will be in Montreal, and I don’t think that’s a hot take by any means.
What do you think? Presented by @ProrasoUSA #ShaveLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/Cqqu9zhKs5 – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) July 14, 2025
Davis Alexander ready to return to action, Jason Maas announces https://t.co/G8bdgDLWmj
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 14, 2025
STANLEY BERRYHILL III WITH A BIG RECEPTION #CFL pic.twitter.com/syPQpj2oE1
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 14, 2025
y’all ever wonder if a dinosaur could kick a field goal? well now you know! #CFL pic.twitter.com/mEdPHRAMs4
– CFL (@CFL) July 14, 2025