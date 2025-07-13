“I have no doubt that the Blues wanted to give Jordan Kyrou more than Zachary Bolduc.”

2/24/24: STL @ DET: Zachary Bolduc, 1st of the season (1st of career) Assisted by Brandon Saad and Nathan Walker pic.twitter.com/y0dYL3ZlAS – Random NHL Goal a Day (@NHLGoalADay) March 3, 2024

Overtime

I think K’Andre Miller will end up being a more important piece in Carolina than Noah Dobson will be in Montreal, and I don’t think that’s a hot take by any means. What do you think? Presented by @ProrasoUSA #ShaveLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/Cqqu9zhKs5 – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) July 14, 2025

Davis Alexander ready to return to action, Jason Maas announces https://t.co/G8bdgDLWmj – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) July 14, 2025

STANLEY BERRYHILL III WITH A BIG RECEPTION #CFL pic.twitter.com/syPQpj2oE1 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 14, 2025

y’all ever wonder if a dinosaur could kick a field goal? well now you know! #CFL pic.twitter.com/mEdPHRAMs4 – CFL (@CFL) July 14, 2025

For several weeks now, the Canadiens have been rumored to be interested in Jordan Kyrou, even though the team has just completed a deal with the St. Louis Blues.What’s more, even though his no-trade clause came into effect on July 1, he would be willing to come and play in Montreal if the opportunity arose. [DLC link]What if it was the Canadiens who didn’t want Kyrou?That’s what Rick Springhetti and Grant McCagg discussed on the Recrutes Draftcast podcast.They believe that the Habs didn’t take Zachary Bolduc after trying to acquire Kyrou, but rather the opposite, and Montreal instead demanded Bolduc in return for Logan Mailloux.That makes a lot of sense.At 22, Bolduc is an improving athlete who has just played his first full season with 36 points, including 19 goals, in 72 games.He has scored 13 goals in his last 24 regular-season games.He’s the perfect age to develop with our core group of players who should be contenders for top honours in a few years’ timeWhat’s more, the Québécois brings a physical dimension that the Canadiens need, and he’s in the final year of his three-year, $2.59 million entry-level contract ($863,334 per year).His next contract will probably be a 3-4 year transition contract, which should be easier for the Habs to manage.Kyrou, for his part, will complete the third of an eight-year contract worth $65 million ($8.125 million per year).And after scoring 75 points in 74 games in the 2021-22 season, the forward has seen a slight decline, with 73, 67 and 70 points respectively in the last three campaigns.Without being dramatic, if this slump continues, his contract could quickly age badly and hurt the Habs.At 27, Kyrou represents a bigger risk than Bolduc, and could already be on the decline by the time the Habs’ window of opportunity opens.What’s more, as McCagg points out, Kyrou’s production is similar to that of another 27-year-old, Patrick Laine, but so are his defensive problems.And one wonders if the Canadiens really need a second Laine in their line-up?-What do you think?– Good news for the Alouettes.– What a catch!– The kickosaurus!