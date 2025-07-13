Fourth choice overall: the Mammoth asked the Islanders for Mathew Barzal

Overtime

The Penguins have acquired goaltender Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick. Details: https://t.co/SXuKx59Gvc pic.twitter.com/MWVs6i5EaI – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 13, 2025

David Pagnotta: Re Jason Robertson: Teams are keeping tabs; Calgary included, I think they’ve wanted to know, if you can’t reach a deal, give us a call; maybe that impacts the Rasmus Andersson overall discussion in terms of something larger – Big Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 13, 2025

JANNIK SINNER IS THE NEW KING OF WIMBLEDON! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Y1eLEvFlE1 – RDS (@RDSca) July 13, 2025

Karl Boudrias joins the Lions! The Lions announce the arrival of Québécois defenseman Karl Boudrias! Agile and fast, with excellent mobility on the ice and a real sense of offense, he will strengthen our defensive brigade. Welcome to the team, Karl! pic.twitter.com/Unt95tpmal – xy – Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) July 13, 2025

At the last draft, the Utah Mammoth selected Caleb Desnoyers fourth overall. The Québécois center was a closely watched prospect in Montreal, but the Habs surprised last year, taking him out of the running for Desnoyers.But we know that the Habs liked him a lot, that said, and that he would have really filled a need in Montreal. The club was simply too good to get such a high pick.That said, we do know that one team was working hard to get one of the top picks in the draft: the New York Islanders. Matthew Schaefer was selected first overall by the club, but the Isles wanted to get their hands on Long Island native James Hagens.In the end, they didn’t succeed in their mission, but according to David Pagnotta, it wasn’t for lack of trying. In particular, the Islanders talked to the Mammoth for the fourth pick, but the price tag didn’t sit well with them.Because, according to Pagnotta, the Mammoth wanted Mathew Barzal for the fourth pick. Nothing less.What we understand, then, is that the Mammoth held Desnoyers in very high regard. So it would have taken a huge return for them to consider trading that pick… and that’s when the Islanders realized they “didn’t like Hagens that much”.It’s also interesting to note that, in Montreal, the idea of the Habs trying to move up to select Desnoyers was raised. And if the Mammoth asked the Islanders for Barzal, you have to wonder what the price would have been for the Habs.You might think it would have cost Cole Caufield, for example. And since he’s not a center (unlike Barzal), the price could have been even higher.All this means that today, Caleb Desnoyers is a member of the Utah Mammoth, while James Hagens is a member of the Bruins. But we agree that seeing Barzal traded on draft night would have been something… especially after Mathieu Darche told him he wouldn’t be traded this summer.– Arturs Silovs traded to the Penguins.– Jason Robertson: teams are still on the case.– Jannik Sinner champion at Wimbledon.– Lions signing.