Emil Heineman: the Islanders really wanted him, says Elliotte Friedman

Elliotte Friedman: Dobson wanted to go to Montreal, but I heard the Islanders really wanted Emil Heineman; the Islanders had that “identity line”, they felt Heineman could bring them a little bit of that – 32 Thoughts Podcast
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 12, 2025
That’s what the renowned tipster said in the latest episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, when he discussed the Noah Dobson deal from the Islanders’ point of view.
Mathieu Darche and the Islanders really like Heineman’s style of play, and they sincerely believe he’ll bring a lot of identity to the team.
In short, any Montreal Canadiens fan can only understand the Islanders’ interest in the Swedish forward.
It’s a shame to have lost Heineman’s services, but you have to pay to improve, and that means sacrificing things you like and value.
Overtime
– It would have been big.
Mathew Barzal almost ended up in Utah! https://t.co/QjDV6Z4bOp
– La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) July 13, 2025
– Ouch.
Despite gaining a point vs. Orlando SC last night, CF Montreal is now in the lead for the wooden spoon in the MLS. pic.twitter.com/Clwl1ehmx9
– Andy Coronado (@andystake88) July 13, 2025
– The Alouettes are no longer alone at the top.
Hamilton joins Montreal at the top of the East with a 23-20 win over Ottawahttps://t.co/fB6yfMkGyo
– RDS (@RDSca) July 13, 2025
– Read on.
When your fan is the world field hockey bosshttps://t.co/H7bzfuGGNM
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 13, 2025