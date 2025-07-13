Emil Heineman: the Islanders really wanted him, says Elliotte Friedman

Elliotte Friedman: Dobson wanted to go to Montreal, but I heard the Islanders really wanted Emil Heineman; the Islanders had that “identity line”, they felt Heineman could bring them a little bit of that – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 12, 2025

Toughness and sandpaper in general are an increasingly rare commodity among forwards in the National Hockey League.Players capable of breaking and tackling on a regular basis are not to be found on every street corner, especially those who are capable of being consistently intense as well as having a certain offensive touch.The Montreal Canadiens provided a pleasant surprise in this department with the emergence of Emil Heineman.The Swede had made a name for himself in Montreal thanks to his intensity, robust play and excellent shooting.He had become a much-appreciated player among fans, and was seen as an important element to have in the line-up.Unfortunately, Heineman was traded in the deal that brought Noah Dobson to Montreal, and even though it was a very good trade for the Habs, the loss of Heineman still hurts.The Habs must have been reluctant to part with him, but the Swede was really valuable to the New York Islanders.Indeed, Elliotte Friedman stated that the Islanders really wanted to get their hands on Heineman.

That’s what the renowned tipster said in the latest episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, when he discussed the Noah Dobson deal from the Islanders’ point of view.

And Friedman was very clear about Heineman, when he reported that the Islanders were keen for him to go the opposite way of Noah Dobson in the deal.

Mathieu Darche and the Islanders really like Heineman’s style of play, and they sincerely believe he’ll bring a lot of identity to the team.

With the recent retirement of Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck a year ago, the Islanders felt they needed to replenish their lineup in terms of intensity and toughness on their bottom-6, which explains their strong interest in Heineman.

In short, any Montreal Canadiens fan can only understand the Islanders’ interest in the Swedish forward.

It’s a shame to have lost Heineman’s services, but you have to pay to improve, and that means sacrificing things you like and value.

Heineman is likely to enjoy success on Long Island, so we wish him all the best, and above all, get back to where he was before getting hit by a car in Utah.

