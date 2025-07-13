According to Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders sacrificed Noah Dobson to keep Alexander Romanov

What’s more, Montreal didn’t weaken itself by giving away its first two picks of 2025 and Emi Heineman in return for Dobson.
Noah Dobson’s one-timer slapshot is going to change Habs PP2
Yes, the defenseman saw a bit of a dip in production last year, but that’s been pretty much the case for his team as a whole, and at just 25, it’s unlikely he’s on the decline.
However, since the Long Island club selected Matthew Schaefer first overall in the last draft, also an offensive defenseman, some believe the organization preferred him to become the team’s blue-line general for the future.
Ilya Sorokin on trade rumors:
“I was surprised people took them seriously. I have a full no-trade clause until 2028.”
Also praised Romanov’s extension and reacted to Dobson’s move to Montreal.
Although he was surprised by the decision, he believes that Romanov’s extension, which the goaltender is delighted about, unfortunately cost Dobson his departure.
With only $3.875 million on their payroll, the Islanders couldn’t have afforded to keep both players.
As Sorokin reminds us, it’s the reality of the salary cap that often forces teams to make tough decisions.
