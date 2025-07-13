According to Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders sacrificed Noah Dobson to keep Alexander Romanov

The Canadiens struck a blow on draft day by acquiring Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.In doing so, the Habs filled one of their two most pressing needs by acquiring a top-notch right-handed defenseman.

What’s more, Montreal didn’t weaken itself by giving away its first two picks of 2025 and Emi Heineman in return for Dobson.

Noah Dobson’s one-timer slapshot is going to change Habs PP2 pic.twitter.com/S9HRGJCeAa – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 7, 2025

Many wonder why the Islanders let a player like Dobson go in his prime.

Yes, the defenseman saw a bit of a dip in production last year, but that’s been pretty much the case for his team as a whole, and at just 25, it’s unlikely he’s on the decline.

However, since the Long Island club selected Matthew Schaefer first overall in the last draft, also an offensive defenseman, some believe the organization preferred him to become the team’s blue-line general for the future.

Ilya Sorokin on trade rumors:

“I was surprised people took them seriously. I have a full no-trade clause until 2028.”

Also praised Romanov’s extension and reacted to Dobson’s move to Montreal. Via @smdemidov Full: https://t.co/MBy8Zd1rMF – RG (@TheRGMedia) July 13, 2025

However, according to Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, who gave an interview on sports website RG , his team had to sacrifice Dobson in order to retain the services of Alexander Romanov.

Although he was surprised by the decision, he believes that Romanov’s extension, which the goaltender is delighted about, unfortunately cost Dobson his departure.

On June 30, the Canadiens veteran signed an eight-year deal worth $50 million ($6.25 million per year).For his part, Dobson signed a contract for the same duration, but for a total of $76 million ($9.5 million per year).

With only $3.875 million on their payroll, the Islanders couldn’t have afforded to keep both players.

At least, not as things currently stand.On the other hand, if the New Yorkers preferred Romanov, it may be because they believe that the Russian, who is more of a stay-at-home defenseman, will be better able to help their rookie defenseman.

As Sorokin reminds us, it’s the reality of the salary cap that often forces teams to make tough decisions.

Overtime

Sorokin also wishes his former teammate every success and believes he got a good contract with the Canadiens.

– Ovy isn’t thinking about retirement.

Ovi is making it clear the rumours of next season being his last in the NHL are NOT true and he hasn’t ruled out another contract (h/t @sammisilber) pic.twitter.com/RYw3vZpqGO – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) July 13, 2025

– A formality?

Elliotte Friedman: Re Connor McDavid: This is not one I’m worried about, I think he extends, I just don’t know what the term of that is going to be; there will be no fight, “what do you want, fine” – 32 Thoughts Podcast – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 13, 2025

– Jays defeat before the break.

– Direction Toronto for JoJo Parker.