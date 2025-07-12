Ryan Reaves spits on the Leafs after his trade to San Jose

Credit: Earlier this week, Ryan Reaves was traded to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Henry Thrun, who joins the Toronto Maple Leafs. Reaves’ 84-game, two-season reign with Toronto comes to an end, having scored eight points, including four goals, for the Leafs. It’s fair to say that the 38-year-old tough guy’s time in […]

It’s fair to say that the 38-year-old tough guy’s time in Toronto was a failure.

Even if it was his recent controversial comments that prompted such a transaction, we knew that Reaves’ time in Toronto was running out and that it simply wasn’t a good “match”.

Reaves himself said as much, as he’s been spitting on the Toronto Maple Leafs ever since he was traded.

Reaves on Brad Treliving: “I told him at the end of the year, I just thought this wasn’t obviously a good fit. I’m assuming he probably thought the same after putting me on waivers & sending me to the minors & just thought it was kind of time to part ways. We both agreed …” – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 12, 2025

Reaves directly explained that the Leafs never trusted him, right from the start. He explained that he was never really able to gain momentum, because he was always taken out of the lineup.

Reaves didn’t like the fact that he never got a real chance, so he went to Leafs general manager Brad Treliving that it just wasn’t working out.

The two men then agreed that a change was in order.

Reaves hadn’t been sent to the AHL for nothing…

The Leafs’ former No. 75 also took the time to express what he thought of the team’s fans in general, and let’s just say, it wasn’t very positive either.

Reaves says “there is for sure” more pressure in TOR Felt it amid slow start to 23-24 “Things were going really wrong & all of a sudden this whole city wanted me out & I don’t think you see that in other organizations … It definitely is different, but it’s nothing too crazy” – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 12, 2025

Reaves explained that he had been very surprised by the ups and downs of the fans, using the playoffs as an example, where the amphitheatre could go from the loudest to complete silence.Reaves added that as soon as things went wrong, the whole city came down on him and wanted him out of the team.

In short, Reaves in Toronto really didn’t work out, and everyone knew from the start that signing the tough guy for three years was a big mistake by the Leafs.

He was already barely making any headway when he signed that contract, and let’s just say it didn’t get any better.

Now let’s see how things go for him in San Jose, when he’ll be tasked with protecting the young players.

Overtime

It will also be interesting to see him in action in the same division as Evander Kane, who is now a new member of the Vancouver Canucks.Reaves said earlier this week that he hates Kane to death.

