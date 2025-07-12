Ryan Reaves spits on the Leafs after his trade to San Jose

Reaves’ 84-game, two-season reign with Toronto comes to an end, having scored eight points, including four goals, for the Leafs.
It’s fair to say that the 38-year-old tough guy’s time in Toronto was a failure.
Even if it was his recent controversial comments that prompted such a transaction, we knew that Reaves’ time in Toronto was running out and that it simply wasn’t a good “match”.
Reaves himself said as much, as he’s been spitting on the Toronto Maple Leafs ever since he was traded.
Reaves on Brad Treliving: “I told him at the end of the year, I just thought this wasn’t obviously a good fit. I’m assuming he probably thought the same after putting me on waivers & sending me to the minors & just thought it was kind of time to part ways. We both agreed …”
– Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 12, 2025
Reaves didn’t like the fact that he never got a real chance, so he went to Leafs general manager Brad Treliving that it just wasn’t working out.
Reaves hadn’t been sent to the AHL for nothing…
The Leafs’ former No. 75 also took the time to express what he thought of the team’s fans in general, and let’s just say, it wasn’t very positive either.
Reaves says “there is for sure” more pressure in TOR
Felt it amid slow start to 23-24
“Things were going really wrong & all of a sudden this whole city wanted me out & I don’t think you see that in other organizations … It definitely is different, but it’s nothing too crazy”
– Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 12, 2025
In short, Reaves in Toronto really didn’t work out, and everyone knew from the start that signing the tough guy for three years was a big mistake by the Leafs.
He was already barely making any headway when he signed that contract, and let’s just say it didn’t get any better.
Now let’s see how things go for him in San Jose, when he’ll be tasked with protecting the young players.
