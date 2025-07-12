Ivan Demidov stuns the gallery at the Make Your Move tournament

Today was the ninth edition of the Make Your Move tournament in Boisbriand at the Centre d’excellence Sport Rousseau, home of the Armada.
Basically, it’s a shootout competition open to the general public where players are encouraged to pull out their Sunday deke.
The Canadiens’ prospect Ivan Demidov was at the event, as was social networking star Swaggy P.
My colleague Michaël Petit was on hand to cover the event.
Ivan Demidov was feeling generous @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/A7vA510Vp9
– Michaël Petit (@MichalPetit6) July 12, 2025
What a move by Demidov@DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/lDQpYwRkjx
– Michaël Petit (@MichalPetit6) July 12, 2025
Let’s just say it was perhaps more a popularity contest than a skill contest, and given Demidov’s popular quote, it was probably a foregone conclusion.
Ivan Demidov scores his fourth goal of the five-goal competition.
It’s a 4-way tie with all players on 4 goals@DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Iil1VFanDf
– Michaël Petit (@MichalPetit6) July 12, 2025
However, it was prospects Bill Zonnon and Justin Carbonneau who were the first to break the tie and earn their place in the competition’s final.
Bill Zonnon wins the competition!
What a backhand shot.@DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/beQiVKNT6A
– Michaël Petit (@MichalPetit6) July 12, 2025
