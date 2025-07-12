Ivan Demidov stuns the gallery at the Make Your Move tournament

Credit: Today was the ninth edition of the Make Your Move tournament in Boisbriand at the Centre d’excellence Sport Rousseau, home of the Armada. Basically, it’s a shootout competition open to the general public where players are encouraged to pull out their Sunday deke. You can find more details here. The Canadiens’ prospect Ivan Demidov was […]

Today was the ninth edition of the Make Your Move tournament in Boisbriand at the Centre d’excellence Sport Rousseau, home of the Armada.

Basically, it’s a shootout competition open to the general public where players are encouraged to pull out their Sunday deke.

The Canadiens’ prospect Ivan Demidov was at the event, as was social networking star Swaggy P.

My colleague Michaël Petit was on hand to cover the event.

As soon as he arrived on the ice, the 18-year-old Russian was warmly applauded by the crowd and took the opportunity to hand out a few pucks to the spectators.Now it was time for the competition!It went fast and the fans barely had time to blink.A few of the participants showed off some great dekes, but it was Demidov who really stood out with a clever one-handed deke past the opposing goalie.In fact, it was the Habs forward who won the first segment of the competition by acclamation from the crowd.

Let’s just say it was perhaps more a popularity contest than a skill contest, and given Demidov’s popular quote, it was probably a foregone conclusion.

Ivan Demidov scores his fourth goal of the five-goal competition. It’s a 4-way tie with all players on 4 goals@DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/Iil1VFanDf – Michaël Petit (@MichalPetit6) July 12, 2025

Then came the second part of the event, with six skaters competing to be the first to score five goals.Demidov made another fine move to score his fourth goal of the competition and tie three of his opponents.

However, it was prospects Bill Zonnon and Justin Carbonneau who were the first to break the tie and earn their place in the competition’s final.

Bill Zonnon wins the competition! What a backhand shot.@DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/beQiVKNT6A – Michaël Petit (@MichalPetit6) July 12, 2025

Overtime

And it was Zonnon who had the last word, winning the tournament with a magnificent backhand throw.The rest of the event was devoted to clashes between different groups of underage players.The spectators in attendance thoroughly enjoyed their experience of the Make Your Move tournament, which featured many spectacular and exciting dekes that the audience seemed to really appreciate.Not to mention that a little dose of summer hockey is always fun.

