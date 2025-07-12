Yesterday, we learned from Louis-André Larivière that the Canadiens were not going to offer Evgeny Kuznetsov a contract.

It was therefore understood that the solution to the Canadiens’ lack of a second-line center would not involve acquiring the 33-year-old Russian.

However, if there isn’t much interest on the Habs’ side right now, the opposite is true.

Kuzy’s agent, Shumi Babaev, explained to L.A. Larivière that his client, Evgeny Kuznetsov, wants to play in Montreal.

The implication is that Kuznetsov would like to sign in Montreal and would be willing to join forces with the Canadiens and Ivan Demidov (with whom he played in the KHL in 24-25 with the SKA), but that the interest is not mutual.

Kuznetsov’s agent believes that his client would be a great fit with the Habs, but that the Habs don’t have room, and that’s what the team would have explained to Babev.

Habs officials reportedly explained their situation to Kuznetsov’s agent to make him understand that, despite all the respect they have for Kuzy, there’s no room for the veteran.

So, in a way, the Habs turned down Kuznetsov’s services, arguing that there was no room for him in the lineup.

This means that the Russian wasn’t seen as an option as a second center, because otherwise there would be room for him, given that the Habs are looking to improve at this level.

Or, Kent Hughes and his team are confident with the current group, and don’t want to add anything to it.

Except that this would run completely counter to the latest information, which tells us that Hughes is currently the most aggressive GM in the NHL.

In short, despite Kuznetsov’s strong interest in Montreal, the Habs are not considering him as an option, which suggests that Hughes has other options and plans in mind, which take precedence over Kuznetsov.

Also, don’t expect to see Kuzy reunited with Alex Ovechkin in Washington, according to Kuzy’s agent.

– As already reported, the general managers voted to resume the decentralized draft formula.

– A non-decentralized draft would only benefit the host city, economically speaking.

The #Sens weren’t in favour of this. Michael Andlauer believes the picture on stage in the jersey is an important moment for the players. The cost of the draft is the reason it’s staying this way. Only the host city benefits. https://t.co/AqmiFTPcew – Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 12, 2025

