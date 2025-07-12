Carter Hart in Edmonton: “Any rumors about this are completely untrue”

Credit: When the NHL free agent market opened on July 1, social networks were abuzz with rumors. Both signing and transaction rumours were making the rounds. And among all these rumours, there was one that really took everyone by surprise. I’m talking about Kevin Weekes, who named Carter Hart as a goaltending option for the Edmonton […]

When the NHL free agent market opened on July 1, social networks were abuzz with rumors.Both signing and transaction rumours were making the rounds.And among all these rumours, there was one that really took everyone by surprise.

I’m talking about Kevin Weekes, who named Carter Hart as a goaltending option for the Edmonton Oilers.

We were all shocked to see a rather credible insider make this connection, considering that Hart hasn’t played since the 2023-2024 season due to the accusations against him in the Junior Team Canada scandal.

Of course, we know the Oilers are desperate for a goaltender, but perhaps we didn’t think they’d go this far.

Any report about the Oilers having interest in Carter Hart is incorrect. Edmonton will not be approaching him, even if he is found not guilty. #NHL – Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) July 12, 2025

Well, in the end, this big rumour turned out to be false, having just been denied by Jason Gregor, a journalist who mainly covers the Edmonton Oilers.Indeed, Gregor took the time last night to inform everyone on X that any rumors or information circulating that the Oilers might be interested in Carter Hart is false and erroneous.He then went on to say that the Oilers would not approach Hart, even if he is found not guilty by the current trial.

It’s a big rumour that Gregor has just strongly denied, and one that completely contradicts what Kevin Weekes had originally reported.

The solution in front of the Oilers’ net will have to come from someone other than Carter Hart.

Edmonton needs to improve its situation in front of the net, and it needs to do so quickly, because it’s probably cost them two Stanley Cups, or at least one.

If we forget the whole scandal, on paper only, Hart could have been a nice risk to take for the Oilers, considering he’s always had so much potential.

Anyway, let’s see what the Oilers do, and also whether Carter Hart will ever return to the NHL if he’s found not guilty.

Overtime

– It’s going to be tough for him to make it in Montreal.

Alex Belzile still believes in the NHLhttps://t.co/kCw1fDmdZe – RDS (@RDSca) July 12, 2025

– How would you rank these ten players?

These are your top 10 forwards in the NHL. But we still have to figure out the order of the ranking. Vote head-to-head here:https://t.co/zldGcFGga3 pic.twitter.com/xlVE3QzdBu – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2025

– Read more.