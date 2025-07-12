Skip to content
Michaël Petit
Alexander Zharovsky wins KHL 3-on-3 Cup
For the first time, the KHL organized an official 3-on-3 tournament on small ice, featuring some of the league’s teams.

One of the teams taking part was Ufa’s Salavat Yualev, the team of Alexander Zharovsky, this summer’s first choice of the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s a summer tournament that showcases the talent of the players.

And let’s just say that Zharovsky took the opportunity to showcase his talent.

But what really stands out is that Zharovsky and Salavat Yulaev won this first edition of the 3-on-3 tournament.

It’s a great start to the new season for the Habs’ Russian prospect.

You can watch the first three games of the tournament by clicking here. You can also watch the two semi-finals and the final right here.

Here’s Zharovsky’s first goal of the tournament. A powerful, quality shot that tied the game in the second match of the first day.

And Zharovsky didn’t stop there. He also scored a superb shootout goal to give his side victory in the same game.

He completely undercut the opposing goalkeeper.

And he came very close to winning the grand final in a shootout too.

In the end, it was his teammate who sealed the outcome.

But from what I’ve seen of Zharovsky in replays of tournament matches, he’s got talent aplenty.

And he’s only 18…

His future is very bright, that’s for sure.

If he has the right mentality, he’ll undoubtedly make it to the NHL and possibly have an impact on the Habs’ top-6 sooner rather than later.

I can’t wait to see how he does in his first full season in the KHL, if he makes the team, of course. If not, he could dominate at a lower level.


