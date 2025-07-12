Alexander Zharovsky wins KHL 3-on-3 Cup

Credit: For the first time, the KHL organized an official 3-on-3 tournament on small ice, featuring some of the league’s teams. One of the teams taking part was Ufa’s Salavat Yualev, the team of Alexander Zharovsky, this summer’s first choice of the Montreal Canadiens. It’s a summer tournament that showcases the talent of the players. And […]

For the first time, the KHL organized an official 3-on-3 tournament on small ice, featuring some of the league’s teams.

One of the teams taking part was Ufa’s Salavat Yualev, the team of Alexander Zharovsky, this summer’s first choice of the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s a summer tournament that showcases the talent of the players.

And let’s just say that Zharovsky took the opportunity to showcase his talent.

Habs prospect Alexander Zharovsky begins his season winning the KHL Cup 3×3 today with Ufa pic.twitter.com/tkvn4Ma2Ab – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 12, 2025

It’s a great start to the new season for the Habs’ Russian prospect.

You can watch the first three games of the tournament by clicking here . You can also watch the two semi-finals and the final right here

Here’s Zharovsky’s first goal of the tournament. A powerful, quality shot that tied the game in the second match of the first day.

Zharovsky played another 3 v 3 game today and UFA won the tournament. He had 1 sweet goal!

You can watch the replay here: https: //t.co/CaJutSYaPb pic.twitter.com/6GvnFQi7Ga – HabsEnthusiast (@karralz) July 11, 2025

And Zharovsky didn’t stop there. He also scored a superb shootout goal to give his side victory in the same game.

Alexander Zharovsky’s game-winning shootout goal brings the win to the Salavat Yulaev 3×3 in the Green Rivalry (game against Ak Bars)#GoHabsGo : https://t.co/Q9 brMWGdlg pic.twitter.com/dQ1R4s2NCr – Adelina (@AdelCucumberg) July 11, 2025

He completely undercut the opposing goalkeeper.And he came very close to winning the grand final in a shootout too.In the end, it was his teammate who sealed the outcome.

But from what I’ve seen of Zharovsky in replays of tournament matches, he’s got talent aplenty.

And he’s only 18…

His future is very bright, that’s for sure.

If he has the right mentality, he’ll undoubtedly make it to the NHL and possibly have an impact on the Habs’ top-6 sooner rather than later.

I can’t wait to see how he does in his first full season in the KHL, if he makes the team, of course. If not, he could dominate at a lower level.

Overtime

– Kovalchuk had good words for Demidov: he thinks he did the right thing by staying in Montreal this summer.

Ilya Kovalchuk about Ivan Demidov pic.twitter.com/QSQjsenp84 – Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) July 12, 2025

– Now that’s style.

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki & Lane Hutson at Bauer Hockey today pic.twitter.com/1fQk0aodEt – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 12, 2025

– If you can be there, don’t miss the opportunity.

Ivan Demidov will participate in an exhibition shootout event in Boisbriand tonight called the MYM Showdown pic.twitter.com/a24Bg7N2FY – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 12, 2025

– It’s clear that Crosby will decide whether he leaves or not.

David Pagnotta: Re Sidney Crosby trade rumours: No, I would still be very shocked if it happened at all; it would take an aboutface for him to just say okay I want to move on – Big Show – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 12, 2025

– Read on.