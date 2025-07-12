Alex Belzile still believes in the NHL

Credit: Many were happy to see the Montreal Canadiens re-sign hard-working Alex Belzile. As long as a player works hard and always wants more, it’s often a winning recipe for Habs fans. And Alex Belzile is the ideal profile, because even if he’s not the most talented, he’ll always strive to improve and get his chance […]

Many were happy to see the Montreal Canadiens re-sign hard-working Alex Belzile.

As long as a player works hard and always wants more, it’s often a winning recipe for Habs fans.

And Alex Belzile is the ideal profile, because even if he’s not the most talented, he’ll always strive to improve and get his chance in the NHL.

After spending his last two seasons with the New York Rangers’ club-school, Belzile never got his chance with the big New York club, despite a recall.

Now back in Quebec with the Habs, Belzile is out to prove he can play in the NHL.

The native of Saint-Éloi, a small municipality near Trois-Pistoles, recently confided in RDS that he still believes in the NHL.

Here is Mikaël Filion’s summary of the interview:

I’m of the opinion that he can certainly help out in a minimal role in case of injury: “a mini-cracker” is all Belzile wants.

And we know he’ll make the most of it 100% if he gets the chance to play for the big club.

Belzile became the seventh-oldest player in NHL history to score his first career goal, at 31 years and 165 days to be exact.

The Québécois has spent five great years in the lap of the Habs and is eager to continue:

“I’m very grateful for the first five years I spent here. Why not spend another five? – Alex Belzile

Belzile is definitely confident that he can finish his career in Quebec.

However, this contract with the Habs is not a “retirement plan”; he’s not here as an extra. He still wants to prove things:

“Some people might think I’m coming home at the end of my career, but I see it the other way around and I’m going to prove them wrong.” – Alex Belzile

Belzile will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the Rocket. Last year, he had a career-best 56 points and his third 19-goal season in the AHL.

With the departures of players like Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Alex Barré-Boulet, these holes had to be filled, and Belzile is a regular at Place Bell. He’ll bring a lot to the Laval Rocket.

