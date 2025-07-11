The end of emergency goaltending (as we know it) in the NHL

Credit: When a team has to call on an emergency goalie in the NHL, it always makes for a great story. We all remember, after all, David Ayres and his victory over the Leafs in 2020… hehe. How could we forget? On the other hand, we won’t be able to witness moments like that in the […]

When a team has to call on an emergency goalie in the NHL, it always makes for a great story.

We all remember, after all, David Ayres and his victory over the Leafs in 2020… hehe.

How could we forget?

On the other hand, we won’t be able to witness moments like that in the NHL.

In fact… the rule is no longer the same.

From now on, for a goalie to be used in this situation, he’ll have to be part of the organization and a team employee who follows the club to every game.

Basically… it’s no longer one goalie per amphitheatre who is assigned to this role: each team will have to designate someone to have the opportunity to play.

Oh, and the goalkeeper chosen by each club must not…

Have played one game in the NHL

Have played 80 games at professional level

Have played professionally in the last 3 seasons

Have another contract that would allow him to play elsewhere

Be on the NHL’s reserve list or free agent list

It’s going to be different:

The official end of NHL EBugs as we knew them: pic.twitter.com/PsGRuxyBDF – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2025

What this means is that a guy like Marc-Andre Fleury (for example) couldn’t be used as an emergency goalie even if he becomes a Wild employee – which is expected.

Because he’s played in the NHL, because he’s played at least 80 games at the pro level… and because he’s played at the pro level in the last three seasons.

All in all, it’s going to be a little different because each club will have a goalie designated for that role.

Things won’t be the same… and I think that’s a shame in a way, because seeing an emergency goalkeeper on the bench or on the ice in case of injury was always a bit special.

Patrick Chèvrefils was called upon in the Montreal playoffs when Montembeault was injured (and it caused quite a stir, as we all remember):

Patrick Chèvrefils

emergency goaltender Patrick Chèvrefils at the Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/sBePMSjPep – LandryClaude (@Claude6Landry) April 26, 2025

Maybe this will help teams have a better alternative when they’re in a situation like this.

And it makes sense, in a way… even if the previous rule was rather peculiar.

