“The Canadiens have more than enough assets to get Jordan Kyrou”

McGuire: Habs have more than enough ammunition to get Kyrou https://t.co/56EJSNVqzz – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 9, 2025

And according to Pierre McGuire, who spoke to TSN 690 , the Canadiens have a lot of assets to secure his services.It remains to be seen whether the Habs are willing to part with these assets to acquire Kyrou.

Mike Matheson would be the most logical main piece of the lot, as it would be very surprising if Kent Hughes touched his core to add value to the return. What’s more, the Blues would like to improve their defensive brigade.

Matheson isn’t indispensable, and with the acquisition of Noah Dobson, the Habs would still have a fine defensive brigade.

It would also leave room for Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj to make their mark.

And let’s not forget guys like Adam Engstrom and William Trudeau, who are still very young and could surprise many in the near future as left-handed defensemen.

But what could the Habs offer (in addition to Matheson) to make it more interesting for the Blues? It’s safe to assume that the Blues will have offers from other teams for Kyrou, so Montreal needs to stand out from the crowd.

There’s always the option of adding prospects/draft picks to fine-tune the deal, but you have to stay within the Blues’ demands.

Would they be interested in a guy like Alex Newhook? Hard to say. Maybe a Kirby Dach?Once again, the real question is whether the Habs are interested in parting with established players to improve their top-6.With what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton have done since the start of their reign, Habs fans can have confidence in them.

