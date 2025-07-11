Ryan Reaves: Controversial comments at the heart of his transaction

Credit: It’s no secret. Ryan Reaves isn’t the player he once was… and he’s not contributing much on the ice. He hasn’t scored in 35 games this season in Toronto (two assists), and at one point, the Leafs even decided to send him to the minors. He’s reached that point in his career at the age […]

It’s no secret.

Ryan Reaves isn’t the player he once was… and he’s not contributing much on the ice.

He hasn’t scored in 35 games this season in Toronto (two assists), and at one point, the Leafs even decided to send him to the minors. He’s reached that point in his career at the age of 38.

But if the Leafs did trade him, it wouldn’t just be because he slowed down.

Rather, it was because he made comments that Leafs management didn’t like on the Cam & Strick Podcast.

In particular, the forward said that in Toronto, the media is (very) intense and that this doesn’t necessarily help the team on the ice… and he also said he hated Evander Kane.

Interesting interview here. Ryan Reaves pretty much traded himself off the Leafs in this episode. We heard tonight that some people inside the @MapleLeafs organization weren’t happy with this episode & some of the players weren’t too pleased as well. #LeafsForever https://t.co/pDJ3bu7sJj – 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) July 11, 2025

TVA Sports also wrote an article on the subject.

Honestly, at this point in his career, Reaves probably should have thought twice before criticizing his club’s media.

And to me, that’s the main reason the Leafs decided to send him to San Jose.

After all, he wasn’t used very often last season because he wasn’t able to help his club on the ice. And now, in spite of everything… he’s been talking trash about the media, which is never a good idea for a guy in an intense market like this.

It’s not ideal, really. And the Leafs don’t need someone criticizing journalists for their coverage of the club.

All in all, Ryan Reaves – never one to mince his words – may have gotten himself out of trouble.

At 38, he’s at the end of his career… and it’s hard for me to believe that he has a very good chance of playing next year, even if the Sharks need to fill some jerseys.

Overtime

– I love it.

I have over 200 fights in the NHL, the only time I ever got a concussion on skates was in figure skating and she was 4’11, 95 pounds pic.twitter.com/bXZpNpfjwW – Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) July 11, 2025

– His turn to play.

Dan Vladar feels there’s room for him to grow as a goalie: “That’s another reason why I wasn’t satisfied with my role in Calgary. I want to keep moving forward. I felt like Philly is the best spot for me going forward. I’m 100 percent confident I have a lot more in me.” – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 11, 2025

– Great saves.