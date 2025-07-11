Rocket: John Sedgwick named AHL GM of the Year

Credit: The honors keep piling up for Laval. After seeing Pascal Vincent named AHL Coach of the Year, now his boss, John Sedgwick, has been named AHL Executive of the Year. This was announced by the league. Bringing home hardware from Hilton Head Congratulations to our 2024-25 James C. Hendy Memorial Award, Bruce Landon Award, Thomas […]

Bringing home hardware from Hilton Head Congratulations to our 2024-25 James C. Hendy Memorial Award, Bruce Landon Award, Thomas Ebright Award, and Michael Condon Memorial Award Recipients: Ryan Snider, John Sedgwick, Tera Black, and Tommy George. https://t.co/uDHzRmR9kV pic.twitter.com/dS7v5r5ZjM – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) July 11, 2025

The Abbotsford Canucks will open the Laval Rocket’s home season on October 17 at Place Bell. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) July 9, 2025

The honors keep piling up for Laval.After seeing Pascal Vincent named AHL Coach of the Year, now his boss, John Sedgwick, has been named AHL Executive of the Year.This was announced by the league.This is the first year this award has been offered in the AHL. And to see that the Rocket GM was able to win it is no surprise, considering that the club dominated during the regular season (Laval finished first) and made it to the final four in the playoffs.It was a logical choice.The fact that he’s an assistant to GM Kent Hughes in Montreal was also highlighted. After all, the Habs made the playoffs and the ECHL’s Lions were crowned league champions.Sedgwick has been recognized for his work.It’s also worth noting that the press release mentions that the Rocket is the organization of the year and that the club also won the title of best team in the East for fan experience.It’s true: few people complain about Place Bell.The Canadiens are one of those teams that emphasize their club school, and it shows. Not a bad idea for a club that’s rebuilt in recent years, of course…So much the better if the work of the people at Laval is recognized.– The Hurricanes would have liked to sign Claude Giroux.– Of note.– Indeed.