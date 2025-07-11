Pierre McGuire: “I think Jacob Fowler will be the starter a year from now”

The Montreal Canadiens took a major step forward this summer with the acquisition of Noah Dobson.

I don’t need to tell you that this will solidify (by a lot) the defensive brigade.

There are still a few holes to be filled before the Habs are considered a threat, but the club is close.

Already, we can see that there’s excellent chemistry within the group.

A second center is obviously missing, and many are wondering about the situation in front of the net.Samuel Montembeault is doing a great job, despite his contract paying him $3.15 million a year until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, few believe he can take the team all the way.At least the Habs have a very good prospect in Laval to guard the net in the future: Jacob Fowler.

Throughout his career, he’s silenced his critics by performing well beyond expectations, and we’ve already seen some great things from him with the Laval Rocket at the end of the season and in the playoffs.

Pierre McGuire, who spoke to TSN 690 , had nothing but good things to say about the young American goaltender.

In fact, McGuire believes he’ll be the Montreal Canadiens’ starter a year from now (i.e., by the start of the 2026-27 season).

Still on the subject of Fowler, McGuire doesn’t see anything else happening in Fowler’s case.

In his opinion, unless he goes completely off the rails, he’ll be a star goaltender in the NHL.

That gives Habs fans even more prospects.

It’s very interesting, since Montembeault will still be under contract, so Fowler would surpass him.

And in 2026-27, Fowler will be in the second of three years of his entry-level contract.

Personally, I think this is very positive for the Habs, as they’ll have two good goalies (assuming Fowler continues to progress well) and all that for around $4 million.

That gives Kent Hughes a lot of room to maneuver on the payroll.With around $4 million in front of the net, the Habs will certainly be able to find a second center until Michael Hage is officially ready to fill that role (if he becomes one).

