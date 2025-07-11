Pierre McGuire: “I think Jacob Fowler will be the starter a year from now”

I don’t need to tell you that this will solidify (by a lot) the defensive brigade.
Already, we can see that there’s excellent chemistry within the group.
Throughout his career, he’s silenced his critics by performing well beyond expectations, and we’ve already seen some great things from him with the Laval Rocket at the end of the season and in the playoffs.
In fact, McGuire believes he’ll be the Montreal Canadiens’ starter a year from now (i.e., by the start of the 2026-27 season).
McGuire: I believe Fowler will be the starter a year from now
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) July 11, 2025
Still on the subject of Fowler, McGuire doesn’t see anything else happening in Fowler’s case.
In his opinion, unless he goes completely off the rails, he’ll be a star goaltender in the NHL.
It’s very interesting, since Montembeault will still be under contract, so Fowler would surpass him.
Personally, I think this is very positive for the Habs, as they’ll have two good goalies (assuming Fowler continues to progress well) and all that for around $4 million.
Overtime
– Jared McCann’s name is circulating more and more around the league.
Seattle Kraken reportedly open to trading high-scoring forward Jared McCann.
– RMNB (@rmnb) July 11, 2025
– Well.
Reunited once again, but this time in teal!
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 11, 2025
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 11, 2025
– Roger McQueen served Beckett Sennecke a whole cup of tea.
"He got me at the end there pretty good."
Beckett Sennecke admitted that he got walked by teammate Roger McQueen at Ducks development camp
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 11, 2025
– BarDown (@BarDown) July 11, 2025
– The Alouettes could very well have tried him out.
He didn't stay with the Alouettes long, but everyone will remember him.
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 11, 2025
– Gross…
Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic violence
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 11, 2025