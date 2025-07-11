Mikhail Sergachev at the heart of a story against Jeff Blashill (but it doesn’t add up)

At DLC, we sometimes report what’s happening on social networks – when it makes sense.
But this morning, there’s a story making quite a bit of noise, and we wanted to tell you about it from the following angle and message: beware of the veracity of what’s being said in the Mikhail Sergachev story.
That’s our warning for the day.
Basically, since yesterday, Mikhail Sergachev’s comments have been circulating. In a podcast in Russia, he was quoted as saying that Jeff Blashill’s system for Lightning defensemen wasn’t working.
Here’s what’s floating around right now.
I will always hate Jeff Blashill and partially hate Cooper for hiring him pic.twitter.com/sXDMdf2hJe
– Sad Lightning Fan ❁ (@jstnsznn) July 10, 2025
But there are problems in all of this that make us raise our red flag. Sergachev may have gotten his story mixed up, but the dates don’t coordinate.
Sergachev would talk about Blashill’s arrival as an event that derailed everyone’s differential. But his went up in 2022-2023…
Yes, Sergachev regressed in his final year in Tampa Bay. But in his first season with Blashill on Cooper’s staff , he was still able to progress en masse.
So the reported comments don’t completely hold water, and the timeline is bizarre. Pay attention.