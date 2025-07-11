Justin Carbonneau to stay in the QMJHL

Credit: Big news in the QMJHL. Justin Carbonneau has finally made up his mind: the St. Louis Blues prospect won’t be playing in the NCAA in 25-26. He’ll be staying with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada: Now that’s a great start to the weekend #LeFuturEstMaintenant pic.twitter.com/XNq2GcfBa2 – ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) July 11, 2025 This is good news for the […]

Big news in the QMJHL.

Justin Carbonneau has finally made up his mind: the St. Louis Blues prospect won’t be playing in the NCAA in 25-26.

He’ll be staying with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada:

Now that’s a great start to the weekend #LeFuturEstMaintenant pic.twitter.com/XNq2GcfBa2 – ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) July 11, 2025

This is good news for the QMJHL and the Armada, but also for the CHL.

A number of fine youngsters have opted to take the NCAA route in recent weeks for the rest of their respective careers, and it’s hurt the Canadian Hockey League product.

And that’s why knowing that Carbonneau has decided to stay must be a relief of sorts.

Let’s not forget that the Armada is going to have a wicked good club for next season.

The team has added guys like Bill Zonnon and Spencer Gill… and is already counting on several talented players, including defenseman Xavier Villeneuve, who is seen as one of the NHL’s good prospects for the 2026 draft.

What I’m saying here is that playing for a big club and having the chance to win the Memorial Cup must have had an impact on Justin Carbonneau’s decision.

The idea of joining the NCAA ranks was clearly attractive for obvious reasons too, but clearly, he felt it was better for him and his development to play with a good team that can be very successful in the coming campaign.

And let’s not forget that he discussed this decision with the Blues, after being selected by St. Louis with the 19th pick of the first round in 2025.

Good for the Armada, good for the QMJHL… and good for the CHL, too.

Extension

Note that if Carbonneau had made the jump to the NCAA, it would have been with Boston College, where Jacob Fowler played in the last two years.

That said, I wonder if Boston is surprised by the Québécois’ decision…