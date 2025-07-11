Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jonathan Drouin: “My time in Montreal wasn’t very good for me”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jonathan Drouin: “My time in Montreal wasn’t very good for me”
Credit: Jonathan Drouin didn’t make the Canadiens’ history the way people would have liked. The deal involving Mikhail Sergachev for the Québécois didn’t exactly help the Montreal club, and we all know how it ended for the player in Montreal. After his $33 million contract expired two years ago, he signed as a free agent in […]
Jonathan Drouin didn’t make the Canadiens’ history the way people would have liked.

The deal involving Mikhail Sergachev for the Québécois didn’t exactly help the Montreal club, and we all know how it ended for the player in Montreal.

After his $33 million contract expired two years ago, he signed as a free agent in Denver.

We knew, of course, that a change of scenery would be necessary in 2023 for Drouin, who was once again enjoying playing in Colorado with his good friend Nathan MacKinnon.

And now, having signed with Long Island (a club that takes care of him and his family) for two years, Drouin is visibly more open to talking about his past.

I say that because onthe heels of his appearance on the NHL Network, where he was asked to comment on his time in Denver, he said that’s what he needed because he’s back to enjoying the game.

And he added this:

My time in Montreal wasn’t very good for me. – Jonathan Drouin

Obviously, I don’t think anyone here is surprised by Drouin’s comments. We may be surprised to see him talk so openly about it, but not about the nature of his statement.

Clearly, playing in Montreal wasn’t for him.

I think a lot of people in Montreal are happy to see what he’s become over the past two years. He’s back to being the player he can be in Colorado, and we’ll see what Patrick Roy does for his career.

It can’t be any worse than it was in Montreal… unless the player’s intensity doesn’t make the coach happy.


overtime

– Speaking of Mikhail Sergachev: he loves his life in Utah.

– Wow.

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content